Learning Domain-Driven Design

Building software is harder than ever. As a developer, you not only have to chase ever-changing technological trends but you also need to understand the business domains behind the software. This practical book provides you with a set of core patterns, principles, and practices for analyzing business domains, understanding business strategy, and, most importantly, aligning software design with its business needs.
Author Vladik Khononov shows you how these practices lead to robust implementation of business logic and help to future-proof software design and architecture. You'll examine the relationship between DDD and other methodologies to ensure you make architectural decisions that meet business requirements. You'll also explore the real-life story of implementing DDD in a startup company.
With this book, you'll learn how to:
- Use DDD's strategic patterns and practices as well as its tactical patterns and use cases
- Analyze a client company's business domain and competitive strategy
- Build a shared understanding of the business domains you encounter
- Decompose a system into bounded contexts
- Coordinate the work of multiple teams working together
- Gradually start implementing domain-driven design
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Introduction
- I. Strategic Design
- 1. Analyzing Business Domains
- 2. Discovering Domain Knowledge
-
3. Managing Domain Complexity
- Inconsistent Models
- What Is a Bounded Context?
- Bounded Contexts Versus Subdomains
- Boundaries
- Bounded Contexts in Real Life
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- 4. Integrating Bounded Contexts
- II. Tactical Design
- 5. Implementing Simple Business Logic
- 6. Tackling Complex Business Logic
- 7. Modeling the Dimension of Time
-
8. Architectural Patterns
- Business Logic Versus Architectural Patterns
- Layered Architecture
- Ports & Adapters
- Command-Query Responsibility Segregation
- Scope
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- 9. Communication Patterns
- III. Applying Domain-Driven Design in Practice
- 10. Design Heuristics
-
11. Evolving Design Decisions
- Changes in Domains
- Strategic Design Concerns
- Tactical Design Concerns
- Organizational Changes
- Domain Knowledge
- Growth
- Conclusion
- Exercises
-
12. Event Storming
- What Is Event Storming?
- Who Should Participate in Event Storming?
- What Do You Need for Event Storming?
- The Event Storming Process
- Variants
- When to Use Event Storming
- Facilitation Tips
- Conclusion
- Exercises
-
13. Domain-Driven Design in the Real World
- Strategic Analysis
- Modernization Strategy
- Pragmatic Domain-Driven Design
- Selling Domain-Driven Design
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- IV. Relationships to Other Methodologies and Patterns
-
14. Microservices
- What Is a Service?
- What Is a Microservice?
- Domain-Driven Design and Microservices’ Boundaries
- Compressing Microservices’ Public Interfaces
- Conclusion
- Exercises
-
15. Event-Driven Architecture
- Event-Driven Architecture
- Events
- Designing Event-Driven Integration
- Conclusion
- Exercises
-
16. Data Mesh
- Analytical Data Model Versus Transactional Data Model
- Analytical Data Management Platforms
- Data Mesh
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Closing Words
-
A. Applying DDD: A Case Study
- Five Bounded Contexts
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- B. Answers to Exercise Questions
- References
- Index
- Title: Learning Domain-Driven Design
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098100131
