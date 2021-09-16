Learning MySQL, 2nd Edition

Get a comprehensive overview on how to set up and design an effective database with MySQL. This thoroughly updated edition covers MySQL's latest version, including its most important aspects. Whether you're deploying an environment, troubleshooting an issue, or engaging in disaster recovery, this practical guide provides the insights and tools necessary to take full advantage of this powerful RDBMS.

Authors Vinicius Grippa and Sergey Kuzmichev from Percona show developers and DBAs methods for minimizing costs and maximizing availability and performance. You'll learn how to perform basic and advanced querying, monitoring and troubleshooting, database management and security, backup and recovery, and tuning for improved efficiency. This edition includes new chapters on high availability, load balancing, and using MySQL in the cloud.