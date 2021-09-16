Learning MySQL, 2nd Edition

Book description
Get a comprehensive overview on how to set up and design an effective database with MySQL. This thoroughly updated edition covers MySQL's latest version, including its most important aspects. Whether you're deploying an environment, troubleshooting an issue, or engaging in disaster recovery, this practical guide provides the insights and tools necessary to take full advantage of this powerful RDBMS.
Authors Vinicius Grippa and Sergey Kuzmichev from Percona show developers and DBAs methods for minimizing costs and maximizing availability and performance. You'll learn how to perform basic and advanced querying, monitoring and troubleshooting, database management and security, backup and recovery, and tuning for improved efficiency. This edition includes new chapters on high availability, load balancing, and using MySQL in the cloud.
- Get started with MySQL and learn how to use it in production
- Deploy MySQL databases on bare metal, on virtual machines, and in the cloud
- Design database infrastructures
- Code highly efficient queries
- Monitor and troubleshoot MySQL databases
- Execute efficient backup and restore operations
- Optimize database costs in the cloud
- Understand database concepts, especially those pertaining to MySQL
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Installing MySQL
- MySQL Forks
- Installation Choices and Platforms
- Installing MySQL on Linux
- Installing MySQL on macOS Big Sur
- Installing MySQL on Windows 10
- The Contents of the MySQL Directory
- Using the Command-Line Interface
- Using Docker
- Using Sandboxes
- Upgrading MySQL Server
-
2. Modeling and Designing Databases
- How Not to Develop a Database
- The Database Design Process
- The Entity Relationship Model
- Database Normalization
- Normalizing an Example Table
- Entity Relationship Modeling Examples
- Using the Entity Relationship Model
-
3. Basic SQL
- Using the sakila Database
- The SELECT Statement and Basic Querying Techniques
- The INSERT Statement
- The DELETE Statement
- The UPDATE Statement
- Exploring Databases and Tables with SHOW and mysqlshow
-
4. Working with Database Structures
- Creating and Using Databases
- Creating Tables
- Altering Structures
- Deleting Structures
-
5. Advanced Querying
- Aliases
- Aggregating Data
- Advanced Joins
- Nested Queries
- User Variables
- 6. Transactions and Locking
-
7. Doing More with MySQL
- Inserting Data Using Queries
- Loading Data from Comma-Delimited Files
- Writing Data into Comma-Delimited Files
- Creating Tables with Queries
- Performing Updates and Deletes with Multiple Tables
- Replacing Data
- The EXPLAIN Statement
- Alternative Storage Engines
-
8. Managing Users and Privileges
- Understanding Users and Privileges
- The root User
- Creating and Using New Users
- Grant Tables
- User Management Commands and Logging
- Modifying and Dropping Users
- Privileges
- Roles
- Changing root’s Password and Insecure Startup
- Some Ideas for Secure Setup
- 9. Using Option Files
-
10. Backups and Recovery
- Physical and Logical Backups
- Replication as a Backup Tool
- The mysqldump Program
- Loading Data from a SQL Dump File
- mysqlpump
- mydumper and myloader
- Cold Backup and Filesystem Snapshots
- Percona XtraBackup
- Other Physical Backup Tools
- Point-in-Time Recovery
- Exporting and Importing InnoDB Tablespaces
- Testing and Verifying Your Backups
- Database Backup Strategy Primer
- 11. Configuring and Tuning the Server
-
12. Monitoring MySQL Servers
- Operating System Metrics
- MySQL Server Observability
- Investigation Methods
- MySQL Monitoring Tools
- Incident/Diagnostic and Manual Data Collection
-
13. High Availability
- Asynchronous Replication
- Synchronous Replication
- 14. MySQL in the Cloud
- 15. Load Balancing MySQL
-
16. Miscellaneous Topics
- MySQL Shell
- Flame Graphs
- Building MySQL from Source
- Analyzing a MySQL Crash
- Index
- Title: Learning MySQL, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492085928
