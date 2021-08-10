Learning Perl, 8th Edition

Book description
If you're just getting started with Perl, this is the book you want—whether you're a programmer, system administrator, or web hacker. Nicknamed "the Llama" by two generations of users, this best seller closely follows the popular introductory Perl course taught by the authors since 1991. This eighth edition covers recent changes to the language up to version 5.34.
Perl is suitable for almost any task on almost any platform, from short fixes to complete web applications. Learning Perl teaches you the basics and shows you how to write simple, single-file programs—roughly 90% of the Perl programs in use today. And each chapter includes exercises to help you practice what you've just learned. Other books may teach you to program in Perl, but this book will turn you into a Perl programmer.
Topics include:
- Perl data and variable types
- Subroutines
- File operations
- Regular expressions
- String manipulation (including Unicode)
- Lists and sorting
- Process management
- Use of third-party modules
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Introduction
- Questions and Answers
- What Does “Perl” Stand For?
- How Can I Get Perl?
- How Do I Make a Perl Program?
- A Whirlwind Tour of Perl
- Exercises
-
2. Scalar Data
- Numbers
- Strings
- Perl’s Built-in Warnings
- Scalar Variables
- Output with print
- The if Control Structure
- Getting User Input
- The chomp Operator
- The while Control Structure
- The undef Value
- The defined Function
- Exercises
-
3. Lists and Arrays
- Accessing Elements of an Array
- Special Array Indices
- List Literals
- List Assignment
- Interpolating Arrays into Strings
- The foreach Control Structure
- Scalar and List Context
- <STDIN> in List Context
- Exercises
-
4. Subroutines
- Defining a Subroutine
- Invoking a Subroutine
- Return Values
- Arguments
- Private Variables in Subroutines
- Variable-Length Parameter Lists
- Notes on Lexical (my) Variables
- The use strict Pragma
- The return Operator
- Nonscalar Return Values
- Persistent, Private Variables
- Subroutine Signatures
- Exercises
-
5. Input and Output
- Input from Standard Input
- Input from the Diamond Operator
- The Invocation Arguments
- Output to Standard Output
- Formatted Output with printf
- Filehandles
- Opening a Filehandle
- Fatal Errors with die
- Using Filehandles
- Reopening a Standard Filehandle
- Output with say
- Filehandles in a Scalar
- Exercises
- 6. Hashes
- 7. Regular Expressions
-
8. Matching with Regular Expressions
- Matches with m//
- Match Modifiers
- The Binding Operator =~
- The Match Variables
- Precedence
- A Pattern Test Program
- Exercises
-
9. Processing Text with Regular Expressions
- Substitutions with s///
- The split Operator
- The join Function
- m// in List Context
- More Powerful Regular Expressions
- Exercises
-
10. More Control Structures
- The unless Control Structure
- The until Control Structure
- Statement Modifiers
- The Naked Block Control Structure
- The elsif Clause
- Autoincrement and Autodecrement
- The for Control Structure
- Loop Controls
- The Conditional Operator
- Logical Operators
- Exercises
- 11. Perl Modules
- 12. File Tests
- 13. Directory Operations
- 14. Strings and Sorting
- 15. Process Management
- 16. Some Advanced Perl Techniques
-
A. Exercise Answers
- Answers to Chapter 1 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 2 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 3 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 4 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 5 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 6 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 7 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 8 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 9 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 10 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 11 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 12 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 13 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 14 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 15 Exercises
- Answers to Chapter 16 Exercises
-
B. Beyond the Llama
- Further Documentation
- Regular Expressions
- Packages
- Extending Perl’s Functionality
- Databases
- Mathematics
- Lists and Arrays
- Bits and Pieces
- Formats
- Networking and IPC
- Security
- Debugging
- Command-Line Options
- Built-in Variables
- References
- Tied Variables
- Operator Overloading
- Using Other Languages Inside Perl
- Embedding
- Converting find Command Lines to Perl
- Command-Line Options in Your Programs
- Embedded Documentation
- More Ways to Open Filehandles
- Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs)
- And More…
-
C. A Unicode Primer
- Unicode
- UTF-8 and Friends
- Getting Everyone to Agree
- Fancy Characters
- Dealing with Unicode in Perl
- Further Reading
- D. Experimental Features
- Index
Product information
- Title: Learning Perl, 8th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492094951
