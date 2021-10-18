Book description
Your code is a testament to your skills as a developer. No matter what language you use, code should be clean, elegant, and uncluttered. By using test-driven development (TDD), you'll write code that's easy to understand, retains its elegance, and works for months, even years, to come. With this indispensable guide, you'll learn how to use TDD with three different languages: Go, JavaScript, and Python.
Author Saleem Siddiqui shows you how to tackle domain complexity using a unit test-driven approach. TDD partitions requirements into small, implementable features, enabling you to solve problems irrespective of the languages and frameworks you use. With Learning Test-Driven Development at your side, you'll learn how to incorporate TDD into your regular coding practice.
This book helps you:
- Use TDD's divide-and-conquer approach to tame domain complexity
- Understand how TDD works across languages, testing frameworks, and domain concepts
- Learn how TDD enables continuous integration
- Support refactoring and redesign with TDD
- Learn how to write a simple and effective unit test harness in JavaScript
- Set up a continuous integration environment with the unit tests produced during TDD
- Write clean, uncluttered code using TDD in Go, JavaScript, and Python
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
-
Preface
- What Is Test-Driven Development?
- Who Is This Book For?
- What Are the Prerequisites for Reading This Book?
- How to Read This Book
- Conventions Used in This Book
- Using Code Examples
- How to Contact Us
- TDD—The Whys
- Chapter 0: Introduction and Setup
- I. Getting Started
- 1. The Money Problem
- 2. Multicurrency Money
- 3. Portfolio
- II. Modularization
- 4. Separation of Concerns
- 5. Packages and Modules in Go
-
6. Modules in JavaScript
- Separating Our Code into Modules
- A Segue into JavaScript Modules
- Improving Our Tests
- Committing Our Changes
- Where We Are
- 7. Modules in Python
- III. Features and Redesign
- 8. Evaluating a Portfolio
- 9. Currencies, Currencies, Everywhere
- 10. Error Handling
- 11. Banking on Redesign
- IV. Finishing Up
- 12. Test Order
- 13. Continuous Integration
- 14. Retrospective
- A. Development Environment Setup
- B. A Brief History of the Three Languages
- C. Acknowledgments
- Index
Product information
- Title: Learning Test-Driven Development
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098106478
You might also like
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Grokking Algorithms
Grokking Algorithms is a friendly take on this core computer science topic. In it, you'll learn …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …
book
Unit Testing Principles, Practices, and Patterns
Unit Testing Principles, Patterns and Practices teaches you to design and write tests that target the …