Machine Learning for Robotics

Machine Learning for Robotics

by Alishba Imran, P. G. Keerthana Gopalakrishnan
Released June 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098134198

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Machine learning is the future of robotics, whether for self-driving vehicles, industrial manufacturing, or consumer products. Driven by widespread advances in research, industrial deployment of huge neural nets, and end-to-end robotics tasks, the science and practice of robotics is on the cusp of disruption from data-driven approaches such as deep learning. If you're a software or machine learning engineer looking to get into robotics, or a robotics engineer looking to deploy machine learning in your projects, this is your book.

You'll learn how to apply deep learning methods to robotics and how to approach robotics core technologies—perception, prediction, localization, and decision-making—from a deep learning perspective. This guide discusses state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms relevant to each core technology, how to use them for real-world robotics and includes relevant code samples to demonstrate how these algorithms can be applied.

You'll learn how to:

  • Apply state-of-the-art techniques in AI to robotics systems
  • Learn factors driving decision-making in technical design for several robotics applications
  • Understand how ML and robotics are useful for research or organizational purposes
  • Learn the technology behind designing and deploying modern robotics: sensing, perception, training, and control
  • Design robotic systems for real-world applications: self-driving, prosthetics, and industrial automation

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Machine Learning for Robotics
  • Author(s): Alishba Imran, P. G. Keerthana Gopalakrishnan
  • Release date: June 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098134198