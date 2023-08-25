Book description
Trigonometry has 2000-year-old roots in everyday useful endeavors, like finding the size of an object too big or far away to measure directly, or navigating from Point A to Point B. However, it is often taught very theoretically, with an emphasis on abstractions. Make: Trigonometry uses 3D printable models and readily-available physical objects like wire and cardboard tubes to develop intuition about concepts in trigonometry and basic analytic geometry. Readers will imagine the thought process of the people who invented these mathematical concepts, and can try out "math experiments" to see for themselves how ingenious ancient navigators and surveyors really were.
The analytic geometry part of the book links equations to many of these intuitive concepts, which we explore through in-depth explanations of manipulative models of conic sections. This book is aimed at high school students who might be in Algebra II or Pre-Calculus. It shows the geometrical and practical sides of these topics that otherwise can drown in their own algebra.
Make: Trigonometry builds on the basics of the authors' earlier book, Make: Geometry, and is intended as a bridge from that book to their Make: Calculus book. The user can read this book and understand the concepts from the photographs of 3D printable models alone. However, since many models are puzzle-like, we encourage the reader to print the models on any consumer-grade filament based 3D printer. The models are available for download in a freely-available open source repository. They were created in the free program OpenSCAD, and can be 3D printed or modified by the student in OpenSCAD to learn a little coding along the way.
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Trigonometry and Analytic Geometry
2. 3D Printed Models
- OpenSCAD
- The Models
- 3D Printing
- If You Do Not Have a 3D Printer
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
- References
3. Triangles and Trigonometry
- Angles of a Triangle
- Congruent Triangles
- Similar Triangles
- Trigonometry Basics
- Sine, Cosine, Tangent
- Measure Something Big
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
- References
- Answers
4. Coordinate Systems and Analytic Geometry
- Analytic Geometry
- Coordinate Systems
- Cartesian Coordinates
- Polar Coordinates
- Cylindrical Coordinates
- Spherical Coordinates
- Making Curves and Surfaces
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
5. The Unit Circle
- Beyond the Right Triangle
- The Unit Circle
- Graphing Trig Functions
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
6. Trig Identities to Logarithms
- Law of Sines
- Law of Cosines
- Special Triangles
- Cofunctions
- Squared Functions
- Sums of Angles and Double Angles
- Prosthaphaeresis
- Logarithms
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
- References
- 7. Navigation
8. Making Waves
- Adding Waves
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Water and Sound Waves
- Modeling a Helicoid
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
- References
9. Ellipses and Circles
- Conic Sections
- Ellipses and Circles
- Equation of a Circle and an Ellipse
- Ellipses in the Wild
- Terminology and Symbols
- Chapter Key Points
- References
10. Parabolas and the Quadratic Formula
- Parabolas
- Equation of a Parabola
- Parabolas in the Wild
- Terminology and Symbols
- Chapter Key Points
- References
11. Hyperbolas
- Hyperbola Conic Section
- Graphing a Hyperbola
- Foci and Directrix
- The Hyperbola Model
- Equation of a Hyperbola
- Hyperbolic Mirrors
- Hyperbolic Trigonometry
- Terminology and Symbols
- Chapter Key Points
- References
12. Applications and Looking Ahead
- Tilings
- Robot Control
- Looking Forward to Calculus
- Chapter Key Points
- Terminology and Symbols
- Resources
- A. Topics Covered
- Index
- Title: Make: Trigonometry
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2023
- Publisher(s): Make: Community
- ISBN: 9781680457988