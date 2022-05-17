Make: Volume 81

Make: Volume 81

by Mike Senese
Released May 2022
Publisher(s): Make: Community
ISBN: 9781680457582

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Put your bot-building skills to the test by going head-to-head with your best pals in radio-controlled, weapon-laden robot combat ... It's Robot Rumble time!

From antweight to heavyweight, we show you what you need to know to build, fight, and WIN! Get an overview of popular combat robot types and the best starter kits, or jump right in with step-by-step instructions to build your first antweight combat robot for cheap! Learn expert tips for victory in the arena, and go behind the scenes to see what it takes to start a combat robot league from the ground up.

Plus, 53 projects and tips including:

  • Hack your sleep with a wearable dream incubator
  • Hot-rod a K40 laser cutter with hacks and mods
  • Light up your outfit or costume with wireless, inductive LEDs
  • Build a musical drum robot as a doorbell or MIDI instrument
  • And much more!

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Make: Volume 81
  • Author(s): Mike Senese
  • Release date: May 2022
  • Publisher(s): Make: Community
  • ISBN: 9781680457582