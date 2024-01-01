Make: Volume 85

In this issue’s cover story, we go inside how an FX team built a workingR/C prop of the famous disembodied hand “Thing” from Netflix’s Wednesday,and how you can bring your own props and robots to life with channelmixing, telemetry, and on-the-fly programming using OpenTX for your R/Ctransmitter.

Then, we dive into exciting DIY music projects, starting with the burgeoning synth DIY (SDIY) scene. Get the ins and outs of how to kit out your modular synth setup, then build your own simple synth and learn what makes it squeal with the Mt. Brighton Avalanche Oscillator. Or, go low-tech with a great-sounding Soda Bottle Marimba you can build for pennies, or 3D print your own speakers and instruments.

Plus, 33 projects and skills, including: