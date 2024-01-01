Make: Volume 85

Make: Volume 85

by Dale Dougherty
Released May 2023
Publisher(s): Make: Community
ISBN: 9781680458008

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Buy on ebooks.com
Start your free trial

Book description

In this issue’s cover story, we go inside how an FX team built a workingR/C prop of the famous disembodied hand “Thing” from Netflix’s Wednesday,and how you can bring your own props and robots to life with channelmixing, telemetry, and on-the-fly programming using OpenTX for your R/Ctransmitter.

Then, we dive into exciting DIY music projects, starting with the burgeoning synth DIY (SDIY) scene. Get the ins and outs of how to kit out your modular synth setup, then build your own simple synth and learn what makes it squeal with the Mt. Brighton Avalanche Oscillator. Or, go low-tech with a great-sounding Soda Bottle Marimba you can build for pennies, or 3D print your own speakers and instruments.

Plus, 33 projects and skills, including:

  • Program animations for mechanical flip-dot displays
  • Sharpen your knife skills by carving a chain from a tree branch
  • Etch custom designs into brass using salt water and electricity
  • Carve two different universal clamps for your CNC projects
  • Learn tips and techniques for getting glass-like 3D prints from clear filaments
  • And much more!

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Make: Volume 85
  • Author(s): Dale Dougherty
  • Release date: May 2023
  • Publisher(s): Make: Community
  • ISBN: 9781680458008