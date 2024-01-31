Book description
In this issue of Make: we go in depth with the latest multi-filament 3D printing systems from Bambu Labs, Prusa Research, and others to show you how to get the best color 3D prints. But even though you can print multicolor pieces, should you? From waste towers to orientation issues, we walk you through the pros and cons of printing all-in-one color pieces versus assembling separate color parts. Then, get the download on next-level resin printing that can produce pieces in literal seconds! Next, take a look at HueForge, a surprising technique for 3D printing full-color reliefs that look like digital paintings. And, can AI make ready-to-print 3D objects? The answer is Kind of!
Plus, 21 projects for you to make, including:
- Craft a cuddly companion robot that moves and lights up through sight and touch
- Make a DIY mobility walker for cheap
- Create a highly customizable alarm clock with a pixel display
- Build a ham radio antenna out of an actual tin of ham!
- Make a giant LED Ouija board and send spooky messages via Wi-Fi
- Turn a hardwood cutting board into a gorgeous end table
- Design your vinyl cutter projects for fast weeding and application
- Make a simple animatronic robot with AI that knows how to follow your face
- And much more!
Table of contents
Product information
- Title: Make: Volume 88
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2024
- Publisher(s): Make: Community
- ISBN: 9781680458282
