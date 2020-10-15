Book description
Mastering Corda provides you with a consistent, linear, and paced path to learning Corda and building modern enterprise-grade decentralized applications. Using this book, anyone from a complete blockchain beginner to an experienced blockchain or enterprise architect can rapidly understand and write applications like a pro while exploring the technical nuances and intricacies of the Corda platform.
Corda is designed for use cases such as finance and investments, supply chain, healthcare, trade finance, insurance, and real estate that require a high-volume of transactions, scalability, and data privacy. If you have basic Java skills, this book will help you understand blockchain and show how you can get started immediately and be involved in the disruption of the future.
With this book, you will:
- Understand Corda's value proposition and alignment with business strategies--particularly relevant to business executives and architects
- Dive deep into Corda's architecture and blockchain fundamentals
- Rapidly gain extensive knowledge of and hands-on experience with building Corda applications
- Compare and contrast Corda with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Hyperledger
- Effectively prepare for the Corda certification exam and job interviews involving blockchain
- Perform data analytics and machine learning on Corda nodes
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Business Cases for Corda
- What Is Blockchain?
- Solving Double Spend
- What Is Corda?
- Business Cases
- Enterprise Requirements
- A Brief History of Corda
- On-Ledger Versus Off-Ledger Data
- Challenges to Adoption
- Corda Enterprise
- Corda Business Networks Toolkit
- Wrap-Up
-
2. Essential Corda and Blockchain Cryptography
- Understanding Hashes
- Asymmetric Cryptography
- The Encryption Process
- Digital Signatures
- Digital Certificates
- Merkle Trees
- Wrap-Up
-
3. Your First Corda Smart Contract
- The Echo CorDapp
- High-Level Overview of the Echo CorDapp
- Creating a New CorDapp Project
- Overview of Scaffolding Code
- Underlying Mechanics of the Echo CorDapp
- Coding the Echo CorDapp
- Deploying the Echo CorDapp
- Launching the Echo CorDapp
- Template Web App and Mock Testing
- Wrap-Up
-
4. Blockchain Fundamentals
- Apocalypse Now
- Going Digital
- The Blockchain Symphony
- Blockchain Components
- Machinery in Action
- Wrap-Up
-
5. Corda Fundamentals
- Corda and Corda Networks
- Corda Network Participants and Services
- Node Design and Architecture
- Node Technology Components
- Corda Applications
- The Corda Network
- Corda Testnet
- The Marketplace
- Wrap-Up
-
6. Building a Distributed Task CorDapp
- Understanding States
- Creating States in Corda
- Understanding Transactions
- Building the ToDoDist CorDapp
- Wrap-Up
-
7. Extending ToDoDist with Advanced States
- Commands: Transaction Intent
- Corda Commands
- Contracts: State Transition Constraints and Validations
- Making States Queryable
- Requiring Signatures by a Certain Time
- Attaching a File to a To-Do
- Wrap-Up
-
8. State Linking, Fungibility, Coin Selection, and Observers
- Complex States
- Linking States
- Reference States
- Fungibility
- Coin Selection
- Fungible Stablecoin Cash on Ledger
- Propagating States to Observers
- State Design
- Wrap-Up
-
9. Tokens and the Token SDK
- What Are Tokens?
- Why Do We Use Tokens?
- A Brief History of Tokens on Blockchain
- Corda: Coming Full Circle
- Non-fungible Tokens
- The Token SDK
- Corda Settler and Redemption
- Wrap-Up
-
10. Oracles and Corda Services
- Corda Oracles
- Filtered Transactions
- Corda Oracles with Java: The SDR Oracle
- The Economics of Oracles
- Wrap-Up
-
11. Node Internals and Analytics
- Why Python?
- Quick Start
- Exploring the Vault and CorDapp
- Time-Series Charts
- Building a Simple Monitoring Web App with PyCorda and Flask
- PyCorda’s Future
-
12. Corda RPC and Vault Queries
- CordaIQ
- Obtaining a CordaRPCOps Instance
- RPC Methods
- Monitoring RPC Calls
- Wrap-Up
- A. The Obligation CorDapp
- B. Kotlin Cheat Sheet
- C. Comparison Tables
- D. DAML for Corda
- Index
Product information
- Title: Mastering Corda
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492047186
You might also like
book
Effective Python: 90 Specific Ways to Write Better Python, 2nd Edition
Updated and Expanded for Python 3 It’s easy to start developing programs with Python, which is …
book
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Official Study Guide
Validate your AWS skills. This is your opportunity to take the next step in your career …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Software Engineering at Google
Today, software engineers need to know not only how to program effectively but also how to …