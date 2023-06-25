Mastering Salesforce Reports and Dashboards

Effective, repeatable, and insightful analytics are key to ROI in customer relationship management systems. But most organizations today lack the automated reporting tools they need to run their businesses and instead choose to massage the data in Excel. This practical introduction covers all the aspects and features you need to be successful with Salesforce reports and dashboards.

Salesforce's standard reporting tools provide a rich set of features that, when combined, support a wide variety of analytics needs. Author David Carnes, chairman and chief evangelist for OpFocus, shows executives and report and dashboard superusers which analytics are possible, what features report writers should ask to be enabled, and which settings and permissions system administrators need to activate.

You'll learn: