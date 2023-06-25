Mastering Salesforce Reports and Dashboards

Mastering Salesforce Reports and Dashboards

by David Carnes
Released June 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098127848

Book description

Effective, repeatable, and insightful analytics are key to ROI in customer relationship management systems. But most organizations today lack the automated reporting tools they need to run their businesses and instead choose to massage the data in Excel. This practical introduction covers all the aspects and features you need to be successful with Salesforce reports and dashboards.

Salesforce's standard reporting tools provide a rich set of features that, when combined, support a wide variety of analytics needs. Author David Carnes, chairman and chief evangelist for OpFocus, shows executives and report and dashboard superusers which analytics are possible, what features report writers should ask to be enabled, and which settings and permissions system administrators need to activate.

You'll learn:

  • How report types form the foundation of reporting in Salesforce
  • Salesforce's data model and the impact of inner and left outer joins on reporting
  • How to create reports using the four main report formats in Salesforce
  • Methods for storing and finding reports and dashboards
  • How to create and use dashboards
  • Ways to embed report charts and dashboards in Lightning page layouts
  • How to leverage formulas
  • Powerful combinations of reporting features to drive decisions

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction to Salesforce Reporting
    1. Reports and Dashboards Overview
      1. Reports Tab
      2. Dashboards Tab
      3. Analytics Tab
      4. Reports
      5. Dashboards
    2. Use Cases for Reporting
      1. Leadership
      2. Sales
      3. Marketing
      4. Services
    3. Reports and Dashboards vs BI Tools
    4. Conclusion
  2. 2. First Things First
    1. Salesforce Editions
    2. Settings and Permissions
    3. Salesforce Data Model
    4. Reporting Joins
    5. Standard Report Types
    6. Data and Data Access Considerations
    7. Conclusion
  3. 3. Dashboards
    1. What is a Dashboard?
    2. Overview of the Dashboards Tab
    3. Dashboard Tab Categories
    4. Dashboard Actions
    5. Search
    6. Folders
    7. Running a Dashboard
      1. Refresh
      2. Running User
      3. Dynamic Dashboards
      4. Filters
      5. Downloads
      6. Subscriptions
    8. Conclusion
  4. 4. Building Dashboards
    1. Getting Started
    2. Dashboard Editor
    3. Adding a Component
    4. Dashboard Components
      1. Horizontal Bar Chart
      2. Vertical Bar Chart
      3. Stacked Horizontal Bar Chart
      4. Stacked Vertical Bar Chart
      5. Line Chart
      6. Donut Chart
      7. Metric Chart
      8. Gauge Chart (and Dynamic Gauges)
      9. Funnel Chart
      10. Scatter Chart
      11. Lightning Table
      12. Dashboard Component Properties
    5. Dashboard Properties
      1. Running User
      2. Dashboard Grid size (12 vs 9)
      3. Dashboard Theme and Palette
    6. Dashboard Optimization
      1. Component Sizing and Placement
      2. Two-level sorting
      3. Additional Measures
      4. Dashboard Filters
    7. Conclusion
  5. 5. Report and Dashboard Folders
    1. Organizing Reports and Dashboards
      1. Navigating and Nested Folders
      2. System Generated Folders
      3. Creating Folders
    2. Folder Access and Permissions
      1. Folder Permissions
      2. Managing Folders
      3. Moving Reports and Dashboards
    3. Conclusion
  6. 6. Custom Report Types
    1. Permissions Required to Create and Manage Report Types
    2. Creating Custom Report Types
      1. Preview Layout Button
      2. Edit Layout Button
      3. Adding Fields via Related Lookup
    3. Using Custom Report Types
    4. Managing Custom Report Types
    5. Maintaining Custom Report Types
      1. Deleting Custom Report Types
    6. Conclusion
  7. 7. Embedded Analytics
    1. Embedded Report Charts
    2. Embedded Dashboards
    3. Component Visibility
    4. Conclusion
