Mastering the Lightning Network

Book description
Launched in early 2018, the Lightning Network (LN) is rapidly growing in users and capacity. This second-layer payment protocol works on top of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to provide near-instantaneous transactions between two parties. With this practical guide, authors Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Olaoluwa Osuntokun, and Rene Pickhardt explain how this advancement will enable the next level of scale for Bitcoin, increasing speed and privacy while reducing fees.
Ideal for developers, systems architects, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to gain a better understanding of LN, this book demonstrates why experts consider LN a critical solution to Bitcoin's scalability problem. You'll learn how LN has the potential to support far more transactions than today's financial networks, ushering in an era of global micro-transactions at sub-second resolution.
In several parts, this book examines:
- The challenges of scaling blockchain technology and why the Lightning Network was invented
- LN basics including wallets, nodes, and lightning payments
- Lightning payment channels and how they work
- Routing payments by constructing paths of payment channels from sender to recipient, including onion routing, and atomic multi-path payments
- Lightning developments such as eltoo, Schnorr signatures, HODL invoices, JIT routing, channel splicing, and channel factories
- Building applications on Lightning (Lapps)
Table of contents
-
Preface
- How to Use This Book
- Intended Audience
- Conventions Used in This Book
- Code Examples
- Using Code Examples
- References to Companies and Products
- Addresses and Transactions in this Book
- O’Reilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgments by Andreas
- Acknowledgments by René
- Contributions
- Sources
- I. Understanding The Lightning Network
-
1. Introduction
- Lightning Network Basic Concepts
- Trust in decentralized networks
- Fairness without central authority
- Motivation for the Lightning Network
- The Lightning Network’s defining features
- Lightning Network Use Cases, Users, and Their Stories
- Chapter Summary
-
2. Getting started
- Alice’s first Lightning wallet
- Lightning nodes
- Lightning explorers
- Lightning wallets
- Balancing complexity and control
- Downloading and installing a Lightning wallet
- Creating a new wallet
- Loading bitcoin onto the wallet
- From Bitcoin to Lightning network
- Buying a cup of coffee using LN
- Conclusion
-
3. How the Lightning Network works
- What is a payment channel?
- Payment channel basics
- Routing payments across channels
- Payment channels
- Invoices
- Delivering the payment
- Source-based pathfinding
- Peer-to-peer communication encryption
- Thoughts about trust
-
Comparison with Bitcoin
- Addresses vs. invoices, transactions vs. payments
- Selecting outputs vs. finding a path
- Change outputs on Bitcoin vs. no change on Lightning
- Mining fees vs. routing fees
- Varying fees depending on traffic vs. announced fees
- Public Bitcoin transactions vs. private Lightning payments
- Waiting for confirmations vs. instant settlement
- Sending arbitrary amounts vs. capacity restrictions
- Incentives for large value payment vs. small value payments
- Using the Blockchain as a ledger vs. as a court system
- Offline vs. online, asynchronous vs. synchronous
- Satoshis vs. milli-satoshis
- Commonality of Bitcoin and Lightning
- Conclusion
-
4. Lightning node software
- Lightning development environment
- Docker containers
- Bitcoin Core and regtest
- The c-lightning Lightning node project
- The Lightning Network Daemon (LND) node project
- The Eclair Lightning node project
- Building a complete network of diverse Lightning nodes
- Conclusion
-
5. Operating a Lightning Network node
- Choosing your platform
- Using an installer or helper
- Choose your Lightning node implementation
- Installing a Bitcoin or Lightning node
- Security of your node
- Node and channel backups
- Lightning node uptime and availability
- Channel management
- Routing fees
- Node management
- Conclusion
- II. The Lightning Network in detail
- 6. Lightning Network Architecture
-
7. Payment Channels
- A different way of using the Bitcoin system
- Bitcoin ownership and control
- Constructing a payment channel
-
Constructing the channel
- Peer Protocol for Channel Management
- Channel establishment message flow
- The funding transaction
- Generating a multisignature address
- Constructing the funding transaction
- Holding signed transactions without broadcasting
- Refund before funding
- Constructing the pre-signed refund transaction
- Chaining transactions without broadcasting
- Solving malleability (Segregated Witness)
- Broadcasting the funding transaction
- Sending payments across the channel
- The commitment transaction
- Advancing the channel state
- Closing the channel (cooperative close)
- Conclusion
-
8. Routing on a Network of Payment channels
- Routing a payment
- Routing vs. Path Finding
- Creating a network of payment channels
- Fairness Protocol
- Revisiting our example
- Hash Time Locked Contracts (HTLCs)
- Conclusion
-
9. Channel Operation and Payment Forwarding
- Local (single channel) vs Routed (multiple channels)
- Forwarding payments and updating commitments with HTLCs
- Forwarding payments with HTLCs
- Multiple HTLCs
- HTLC fulfillment
- Removing an HTLC due to error or expiry
- Making a local payment
- Conclusion
-
10. Onion Routing
- A physical example illustrating onion routing
- Introduction to onion routing of HTLCs
- Wrapping the onion layers
-
Sending the onion
- The update_add_htlc message
- Alice sends the onion to Bob
- Bob checks the onion
- Bob generates filler
- Bob de-obfuscates his hop payload
- Bob extracts the outer HMAC for the next hop
- Bob removes his payload and left shifts the onion
- Bob constructs the new onion packet
- Bob verifies the HTLC details
- Bob sends the update_add_htlc to Chan
- Chan forwards the onion
- Dina receives the final payload
- Returning errors
- Conclusion
- 11. Gossip and the Channel Graph
-
12. Path Finding and Payment Delivery
- Path finding in the Lightning protocol suite
- Path finding: what problem are we solving?
- Path finding and payment delivery process
- Channel graph construction
- Finding candidate paths
- Payment delivery (Trial-and-error loop)
- Multi-Path Payments (MPP)
- Conclusion
-
13. Wire Protocol: Framing & Extensibility
- Messaging Layer in the Lightning protocol suite
- Wire Framing
- Type Length Value (TLV) Message Extensions
- Type-Length-Value (TLV) Format
- Feature Bits & Protocol Extensibility
- Conclusion
-
14. Lightning’s Encrypted Message Transport (Brontide)
- Encrypted Transport in the Lightning Protocol Suite
- Introduction
- The Channel Graph as Decentralized Public Key Infrastructure
- Why Not TLS?
- The Noise Protocol Framework
- Lightning Encrypted Transport in detail
- Conclusion
- 15. Lightning Payment Requests
-
16. Security and Privacy of the Lightning Network
- Why is privacy important?
- Definitions of privacy
- Anonymity set
- Differences between LN and Bitcoin in terms of privacy
- Attacks on Lightning
- Cross-layer deanonymization
- Lightning graph
- Centralization in the LN
- Economic incentives and graph structure
- Practical advice for users to protect their privacy
- Unannounced channels
- Routing considerations
- Conclusion
- References and further reading
- 17. Conclusion
-
A. Bitcoin Fundamentals Review
- Keys and digital signatures
- Bitcoin transactions
- Bitcoin Script
- B. Docker Basic Installation and Use
- C. Wire Protocol Messages
- D. License Notices
- Glossary
- Title: Mastering the Lightning Network
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492054863
