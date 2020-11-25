Microservices: Up and Running

Microservices: Up and Running

by Ronnie Mitra, Irakli Nadareishvili
Released November 2020
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492075455

Explore a preview version of Microservices: Up and Running right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book Description

Microservices architectures offer great benefits: faster change speeds, better scalability and cleaner, evolvable architectures. But, implementing your first Microservices architecture to get those rewards is difficult. How do you quickly educate your team on all the technical details of execution to maximize your chances of success? How do you survive the first year of bringing your microservices implementation to life? How do you improve your execution?

Making the right implementation decisions is difficult and you don't have the luxury of time to find out if the decisions you are making are the right ones. This book offers a prescriptive guide for building a Microservices architecture to combat that uncertainty. Inside, you will find a step-by-step implementation journey mapped out based on the techniques and architectures that have been proven to work for Microservices systems.

This book solves the following problems for users:

  • What does a "good" microservices project look like?
  • Are the decisions you're making for your project the "right" ones?
  • How do you come up with a good microservices design that fits your own context as quickly as possible?
  • Where should you spend time thinking/designing and where should you just implement "best practices"?

Publisher Resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of Contents

  1. 1. Towards a Microservices Architecture
    1. What are Microservices?
    2. Why Microservices?
      1. The Microservices Way: Speed, Safety & Scale
    3. Building A Microservices Architecture
      1. Microservices Guiding Principles
      2. Introducing the “Up and Running” Microservices Model
    4. Summary
  2. 2. Five Principles
    1. Why Principles Matter
    2. Goals and Principles
    3. People-First Design
    4. Rightsized Services
    5. Build-Services-Only
    6. Single-Cloud Architecture
    7. 12 Factor Development
      1. 1. “One codebase tracked in revision control, many deploys”
      2. 2. “Explicitly declare and isolate dependencies”
      3. 3. “Store config in the environment”
      4. 4. “Treat backing services as attached resources”
      5. 5. “Strictly separate build and run stages”
      6. 6. “Execute the app as one or more stateless processes”
      7. 7. “Export services via port binding”
      8. 8. “Scale out via the process model”
      9. 9. “Maximise robustness with fast startup and graceful shutdown”
      10. 10. “Keep development, staging, and production as similar as possible”
      11. 11. “Treat logs as event streams”
      12. 12. “Run admin/management tasks as one-off processes”
    8. Summary
  3. 3. The Cloud Foundation
    1. DevOps Principles and Practices
      1. Immutable Infrastructure
      2. Infrastructure as Code
      3. Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery
    2. Setting up your workstation
      1. Git and Github
      2. Install Terraform
      3. Configure Amazon Web Services
      4. Set up an AWS Operations Account
    3. Setup the Infrastructure as Code Pipeline
      1. Creating the (sandbox) IaC Repository
      2. Setting Up AWS Credentials
      3. Installing Terraform Locally
      4. Setting up our terraform code
      5. Setting up an Environment
      6. Create a Github Action Workflow
    4. Summary
  4. 4. Building a Microservice Infrastructure
    1. Infrastructure Components
      1. The Network
      2. The Kubernetes Service
      3. Service Mesh
      4. Continuous Delivery Server
    2. Implementing The Infrastructure
      1. Getting Your Workspace Ready
      2. Setting Up The Module Repositories
      3. The Network Module
      4. The Kubernetes and Istio Module
      5. Setting up Argo CD
      6. Testing the Environment
      7. Clean Up the Infrastructure
    3. Summary
  5. 5. Developing Microservices
    1. Designing Microservice Endpoints
      1. Flights Microservice:
      2. Reservations Microservice:
      3. Designing Open API Spec
    2. Implementing the Data For a Microservice
      1. Redis For the Reservations Data Model
      2. MySQL Data Model for the Flights Microservice
    3. Implementing code for a microservice
      1. The Code Behind the Flights Microservice
    4. Introducing a second microservice to the project
    5. Hooking Services Up With an Umbrella Project
    6. Summary

Product Information

  • Title: Microservices: Up and Running
  • Author(s): Ronnie Mitra, Irakli Nadareishvili
  • Release date: November 2020
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492075455