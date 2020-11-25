Microservices: Up and Running

Microservices architectures offer great benefits: faster change speeds, better scalability and cleaner, evolvable architectures. But, implementing your first Microservices architecture to get those rewards is difficult. How do you quickly educate your team on all the technical details of execution to maximize your chances of success? How do you survive the first year of bringing your microservices implementation to life? How do you improve your execution?

Making the right implementation decisions is difficult and you don't have the luxury of time to find out if the decisions you are making are the right ones. This book offers a prescriptive guide for building a Microservices architecture to combat that uncertainty. Inside, you will find a step-by-step implementation journey mapped out based on the techniques and architectures that have been proven to work for Microservices systems.

This book solves the following problems for users: