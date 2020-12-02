Microservices: Up and Running

Book description
Microservices architectures offer faster change speeds, better scalability, and cleaner, evolvable system designs. But implementing your first microservices architecture is difficult. How do you make myriad choices, educate your team on all the technical details, and navigate the organization to a successful execution to maximize your chance of success? With this book, authors Ronnie Mitra and Irakli Nadareishvili provide step-by-step guidance for building an effective microservices architecture.
Architects and engineers will follow an implementation journey based on techniques and architectures that have proven to work for microservices systems. You'll build an operating model, a microservices design, an infrastructure foundation, and two working microservices, then put those pieces together as a single implementation. For anyone tasked with building microservices or a microservices architecture, this guide is invaluable.
- Learn an effective and explicit end-to-end microservices system design
- Define teams, their responsibilities, and guidelines for working together
- Understand how to slice a big application into a collection of microservices
- Examine how to isolate and embed data into corresponding microservices
- Build a simple yet powerful CI/CD pipeline for infrastructure changes
- Write code for sample microservices
- Deploy a working microservices application on Amazon Web Services
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Toward a Microservices Architecture
-
2. Designing a Microservices Operating Model
- Why Teams and People Matter
- Introducing Team Topologies
- Designing a Microservices Team Topology
-
3. Designing Microservices:
The SEED(S) Process
- Introducing the Seven Essential Evolutions of Design for Services: The SEED(S) Method
- Identifying Actors
- Identifying Jobs That Actors Have to Do
- Discovering Interaction Patterns with Sequence Diagrams
- Deriving Actions and Queries from JTBDs
- Describing Each Query and Action as a Specification with an Open Standard
- Getting Feedback on the API Specification
- Implementing Microservices
- Microservices Versus APIs
- Summary
-
4. Rightsizing Your Microservices:
Finding Service Boundaries
- Why Boundaries Matter, When They Matter, and How to Find Them
- Domain-Driven Design and Microservice Boundaries
- Introduction to Event Storming
- Introducing the Universal Sizing Formula
- Summary
-
5. Dealing with the Data
- Independent Deployability and Data Sharing
- Microservices Embed Their Data
- Event Sourcing and CQRS
- Event Sourcing and CQRS Beyond Microservices
- Summary
-
6. Building an Infrastructure Pipeline
- DevOps Principles and Practices
- Setting Up the IaC Environment
- Configuring Amazon Web Services
- Building an IaC Pipeline
- Summary
- 7. Building a Microservices Infrastructure
-
8. Developer Workspace
- Coding Standards and the Developer’s Setup
- Setting Up a Containerized Environment Locally
- Installing Docker
- Advanced Local Docker Usage: Installing Cassandra
- Installing Kubernetes
- Summary
-
9. Developing Microservices
- Designing Microservice Endpoints
- Implementing the Data for a Microservice
- Implementing Code for a Microservice
- Introducing a Second Microservice to the Project
- Hooking Services Up with an Umbrella Project
- Summary
-
10. Releasing Microservices
- Setting Up the Staging Environment
- Shipping the Flight Information Container
- Deploying the Flights Service Container
- Clean Up
- Summary
- 11. Managing Change
- 12. A Journey’s End (and a New Beginning)
- Index
Product information
- Title: Microservices: Up and Running
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492075455
