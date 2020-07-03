Migrating to AWS: A Manager's Guide

Migrating to AWS: A Manager's Guide

by Jeff Armstrong
Released July 2020
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492074243

Book Description

Bring agility, cost savings, and a competitive edge to your business by migrating your IT infrastructure to AWS. With this practical book, executive and senior leadership and engineering and IT managers will examine the advantages, disadvantages, and common pitfalls when moving your company’s operations to the cloud.

Author Jeff Armstrong brings years of practical hands-on experience helping dozens of enterprises make this corporate change. You’ll explore real-world examples from many organizations that have made—or attempted to make—this wide-ranging transition. Once you read this guide, you’ll be better prepared to evaluate your migration objectively before, during, and after the process in order to ensure success.

  • Learn the benefits and drawbacks of migrating to AWS, including the risks to your business and technology
  • Begin the process by discovering the applications and servers in your environment
  • Examine the value of AWS migration when building your business case
  • Address your operational readiness before you migrate
  • Define your AWS account structure and cloud governance controls
  • Create your migration plan in waves of servers and applications
  • Refactor applications that will benefit from using more cloud native resources

Table of Contents

  1. Foreword
  2. Preface
    1. Who This Book Is For
    2. What This Book Covers
    3. Conventions Used in This Book
    4. O’Reilly Online Learning
    5. How to Contact Us
    6. Acknowledgments
  3. I. Migration Foundation
  4. 1. Why Should I Migrate to Amazon Web Services?
    1. Cloud Technology Benefits
      1. Scalability and Dynamic Consumption
      2. Geographic Diversity
      3. Easy Access to Newer Technologies
      4. Availability
      5. Increased Security
    2. Cloud Business Benefits
      1. Reduced Expenditures and Support
      2. No Commitment
      3. Business Agility
      4. Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity
      5. Decreased Vendor Lock-in
      6. Change to Operational Expenditures
    3. Converting Your Why into an FAQ
      1. How to Build the FAQ
      2. Wrapping It Up
  5. 2. What Are the Risks and Their Mitigation?
    1. Technology Risks
      1. Security
      2. Application Connectivity
      3. Technology Diversity
      4. Perception of Increased Technical Complexity
    2. Business Risks
      1. Reputation
      2. Staffing and Expertise Loss
      3. Contractual Obligations
      4. Cost Regulation
    3. Building Your Guiding Principles
    4. Wrapping It Up
  6. II. Phases of Migration
  7. 3. Discovering Your Workloads
    1. Discovery and Assessment Tooling
      1. Server Discovery
    2. Compute
      1. Latest Instances
      2. CPU Type
      3. Relational Database Service
      4. Partial Run Rate
      5. Auto Scaling
      6. License Model
    3. Storage
      1. EBS Volume Types
      2. Network File System Replacement
      3. Windows Server Replacement
      4. Instance Store Volumes
    4. Network
      1. Overall Outbound Bandwidth
      2. Elastic Load Balancers
      3. Classic Elastic Load Balancer
      4. Application Load Balancer
      5. Network Load Balancer
    5. Ancillary AWS Service Charges
    6. Assessing Connectivity Requirements
    7. Wrapping It Up
  8. 4. Building Your Business Case
    1. Estimating Your Timeline
      1. Number of Servers
      2. Number of Servers Moved per Day
      3. Delay Buffer
      4. Employee Vacation and Holidays
      5. Putting the Equation Together
    2. What Does a Business Case Look Like?
    3. The Narrative
      1. Introduction
      2. FAQ
      3. Closing
    4. The Forecast
      1. Trimming the Fat
      2. Run Rate Modeling
      3. Migration Costs
      4. Run Rate Modifiers
      5. Agility Savings
      6. Assumptions
    5. Cost Burn-Up/Burn-Down
    6. Wrapping It Up
  9. 5. Addressing Your Operational Readiness for AWS
    1. Why Your Operations Change After Migration
    2. Business Operations
    3. Building a Pyramid
      1. The Foundation: Executive Sponsor
      2. The Base: IT Prototyping
      3. Building Onto Your Base: Department Expansion
      4. Finishing the Apex
    4. Finance Capabilities
      1. Unconstrained Resources
      2. Misconfigured Pipelines
      3. Cost Management
      4. Lack of Chargeback/Showback
    5. Wrapping It Up
  10. 6. Defining Your Landing Zone and Cloud Governance
    1. Landing Zone
      1. Account Structure
      2. Recommended Accounts
      3. Landing Zone Deployment Methods
    2. Cloud Governance
      1. AWS Support
      2. Region Management
      3. Account Management
      4. Access and Authorization
      5. Key Management Service
      6. Business Continuity
    3. Wrapping It Up
  11. 7. Planning Your Migration
    1. Who Needs a Plan
    2. Agile, Waterfall, or Combination Plan
    3. Preplanning
    4. Blocker Analysis
      1. Technology Blockers
      2. Business Blockers
    5. Development Methodologies
    6. Migration Tooling Selection
      1. CloudEndure
      2. Database Migration Service
      3. DataSync
      4. Third-Party Tooling
    7. Building Your Plan
      1. Creating a Migration Timeline
      2. Planning Tooling
      3. Laying Down the 90%
      4. Finalizing the 90%
      5. Polishing the 10%
    8. Wrapping It Up
  12. 8. Refactoring, Retooling, and Final Preparations
    1. Refactoring
      1. Potential Refactoring Targets
      2. Estimating Run Rate After Refactoring
      3. Building the Business Case for Refactoring
      4. Final Thoughts on Refactoring
    2. Retooling
      1. Web Application Firewall
      2. Systems Manager
      3. CloudFront
    3. Final Preparations
    4. Application Deep Dive and Planning
      1. Application Status
      2. Team Bandwidth
      3. Technical Details
      4. Technical Migration Plan
      5. Testing Process
      6. Cutover Process
      7. Rollback Process
    5. Closing
  13. Index

