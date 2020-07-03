Migrating to AWS: A Manager's Guide

Bring agility, cost savings, and a competitive edge to your business by migrating your IT infrastructure to AWS. With this practical book, executive and senior leadership and engineering and IT managers will examine the advantages, disadvantages, and common pitfalls when moving your company’s operations to the cloud.

Author Jeff Armstrong brings years of practical hands-on experience helping dozens of enterprises make this corporate change. You’ll explore real-world examples from many organizations that have made—or attempted to make—this wide-ranging transition. Once you read this guide, you’ll be better prepared to evaluate your migration objectively before, during, and after the process in order to ensure success.