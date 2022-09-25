Modern Linux System Administration

by Ken Hess
Released September 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098109011

Book description

This essential guide covers all aspects of Linux system administration, from user maintenance, backups, filesystem housekeeping, storage management, and network setup to hardware and software troubleshooting and some application management. It's both a practical daily reference manual for sysadmins and IT pros and a handy study guide for those taking Linux certification exams.

You'll turn to it frequently, not only because of the sheer volume of valuable information it provides but because of the real-world examples within and the clear, useful way the information is presented. With this book at your side, you'll be able to:

  • Install Linux and perform initial setup duties, such as connecting to a network
  • Navigate the Linux filesystem via the command line
  • Install software from repositories and source and satisfy dependencies
  • Set permissions on files and directories
  • Create, modify, and remove user accounts
  • Set up networking
  • Format and mount filesystems
  • Perform basic troubleshooting on hardware and software
  • Create and manage logical volumes
  • Work with SELinux
  • Manage a firewall and iptables
  • Shut down, reboot, and recover a system
  • Perform backups and restores

