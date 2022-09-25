Book description
This essential guide covers all aspects of Linux system administration, from user maintenance, backups, filesystem housekeeping, storage management, and network setup to hardware and software troubleshooting and some application management. It's both a practical daily reference manual for sysadmins and IT pros and a handy study guide for those taking Linux certification exams.
You'll turn to it frequently, not only because of the sheer volume of valuable information it provides but because of the real-world examples within and the clear, useful way the information is presented. With this book at your side, you'll be able to:
- Install Linux and perform initial setup duties, such as connecting to a network
- Navigate the Linux filesystem via the command line
- Install software from repositories and source and satisfy dependencies
- Set permissions on files and directories
- Create, modify, and remove user accounts
- Set up networking
- Format and mount filesystems
- Perform basic troubleshooting on hardware and software
- Create and manage logical volumes
- Work with SELinux
- Manage a firewall and iptables
- Shut down, reboot, and recover a system
- Perform backups and restores
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Getting Started with Linux
- Installing Linux
- Learning the command line interface
- Starting, rebooting, and shutting down a Linux system
- Summary
-
2. Diving Deeper into the Command Line Interface
- Working as a regular user
- Working as the root user
- Setting and modifying permissions
- Changing file permissions
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Modern Linux System Administration
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098109011
