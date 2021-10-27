Modernizing Enterprise Java

Book description
While containers, microservices, and distributed systems dominate discussions in the tech world, the majority of applications in use today still run monolithic architectures that follow traditional development processes. This practical book helps developers examine long-established Java-based models and demonstrates how to bring these monolithic applications successfully into the future.
Relying on their years of experience modernizing applications, authors Markus Eisele and Natale Vinto walk you through the steps necessary to update your organization's Java applications. You'll discover how to dismantle your monolithic application and move to an up-to-date software stack that works across cloud and on-premises installations.
- Learn cloud native application basics to understand what parts of your organization's Java-based applications and platforms need to migrate and modernize
- Understand how enterprise Java specifications can help you transition projects and teams
- Build a cloud native platform that supports effective development without falling into buzzword traps
- Find a starting point for your migration projects by identifying candidates and staging them through modernization steps
- Discover how to complement a traditional enterprise Java application with components on top of containers and Kubernetes
Table of contents
- From Platform to Ecosystem
- Preface
- 1. Revisiting Enterprise Development
-
2. The Path to Cloud Native Java
- Cloud Native Workshop
- Architecture
- Create an Inventory Microservice with Quarkus
- Create a Catalog Microservice with Spring Boot
- Create a Gateway Service with Vert.x
- Create a Frontend with Node.js and AngularJS
- Summary
- 3. Travel Light on Your Pathway
- 4. A Kubernetes-Based Software Development Platform
- 5. Beyond Lift and Shift: Working with Legacy
- 6. Building Kubernetes-Native Applications
-
7. Tomorrow’s Solutions: Serverless
- What Is Serverless?
- Use Cases: Data, AI, and Machine Learning
- Use Cases: Edge Computing and IoT
- Knative: Serverless for Kubernetes
- Event-Driven Serverless Architectures
- Function as a Service for Java Applications
- Summary
- Index
- Title: Modernizing Enterprise Java
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098102142
