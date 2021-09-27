Traditionally, JavaScript has been a single-threaded language. Nearly all online forum posts, books, online documentation, and libraries refer to the language as single threaded. Thanks to recent advancements in the language--such as the Atomics and SharedArrayBuffers objects and Web Workers in the browser--JavaScript is now a multi-threaded language. These features will go down as being the biggest paradigm shift for the world's most popular programming language.

Multithreaded JavaScript explores the various features that JavaScript runtimes have at their disposal for implementing multithreaded programming, providing both practical real-world examples, as well as reference material.