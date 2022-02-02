Natural Language Processing with Transformers

Since their introduction in 2017, Transformers have quickly become the dominant architecture for achieving state-of-the-art results on a variety of natural language processing tasks. If you're a data scientist or machine learning engineer, this practical book shows you how to train and scale these large models using HuggingFace Transformers, a Python-based deep learning library.

Transformers have been used to write realistic news stories, improve Google Search queries, and even create chatbots that tell corny jokes. In this guide, authors Lewis Tunstall, Leandro von Werra, and Thomas Wolf use a hands-on approach to teach you how Transformers work and how to integrate them in your applications. You'll quickly learn a variety of tasks they can help you solve.