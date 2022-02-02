Natural Language Processing with Transformers

Book description
Since their introduction in 2017, Transformers have quickly become the dominant architecture for achieving state-of-the-art results on a variety of natural language processing tasks. If you're a data scientist or machine learning engineer, this practical book shows you how to train and scale these large models using HuggingFace Transformers, a Python-based deep learning library.
Transformers have been used to write realistic news stories, improve Google Search queries, and even create chatbots that tell corny jokes. In this guide, authors Lewis Tunstall, Leandro von Werra, and Thomas Wolf use a hands-on approach to teach you how Transformers work and how to integrate them in your applications. You'll quickly learn a variety of tasks they can help you solve.
- Build, debug, and optimize Transformer models for core NLP tasks, such as text classification, named entity recognition, and question answering
- Learn how Transformers can be used for cross-lingual transfer learning
- Apply Transformers in real-world scenarios where labeled data is scarce
- Make Transformer models efficient for deployment using techniques such as distillation, pruning, and quantization
- Train Transformers from scratch and learn how to scale to multiple GPUs and distributed environments
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Hello Transformers
- The Encoder-Decoder Framework
- Attention Mechanisms
- Transfer Learning in NLP
- A Tour of Transformer Applications
- The Hugging Face Ecosystem
- Main Challenges with Transformers
- Conclusion
-
2. Text Classification
- The Dataset
- From Text to Tokens
- Training a Text Classifier
- Conclusion
- 3. Transformer Anatomy
-
4. Multilingual Named Entity Recognition
- The Dataset
- Multilingual Transformers
- A Closer Look at Tokenization
- Transformers for Named Entity Recognition
- The Anatomy of the Transformers Model Class
- Creating a Custom Model for Token Classification
- Tokenizing Texts for NER
- Performance Measures
- Fine-Tuning XLM-RoBERTa
- Cross-Lingual Transfer
- Interacting with Model Widgets
- Conclusion
- 5. Text Generation
-
6. Summarization
- The CNN/DailyMail Dataset
- Text Summarization Pipelines
- Comparing Different Summaries
- Measuring the Quality of Generated Text
- Evaluating PEGASUS on the CNN/DailyMail Dataset
- Training a Summarization Model
- Conclusion
-
7. Question Answering
- Building a Review-Based QA System
- Improving Our QA Pipeline
- Going Beyond Extractive QA
- Conclusion
-
8. Making Transformers Efficient in Production
- Intent Detection as a Case Study
- Creating a Performance Benchmark
- Making Models Smaller via Knowledge Distillation
- Making Models Faster with Quantization
- Benchmarking Our Quantized Model
- Optimizing Inference with ONNX and the ONNX Runtime
- Making Models Sparser with Weight Pruning
- Conclusion
-
9. Dealing with Few to No Labels
- Building a GitHub Issues Tagger
- Implementing a Naive Bayesline
- Working with No Labeled Data
- Working with a Few Labels
- Leveraging Unlabeled Data
- Conclusion
-
10. Training Transformers from Scratch
- Large Datasets and Where to Find Them
- Building a Tokenizer
- Training a Model from Scratch
- Results and Analysis
- Conclusion
- 11. Future Directions
- Index
- About the Authors
- Title: Natural Language Processing with Transformers
- Author(s):
- Release date: February 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098103248
