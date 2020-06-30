Natural Language Processing with Spark NLP

Book Description
If you want to build an enterprise-quality application that uses natural language text but aren’t sure where to begin or what tools to use, this practical guide will help get you started. Alex Thomas, principal data scientist at Wisecube, shows software engineers and data scientists how to build scalable natural language processing (NLP) applications using deep learning and the Apache Spark NLP library.
Through concrete examples, practical and theoretical explanations, and hands-on exercises for using NLP on the Spark processing framework, this book teaches you everything from basic linguistics and writing systems to sentiment analysis and search engines. You’ll also explore special concerns for developing text-based applications, such as performance.
In four sections, you’ll learn NLP basics and building blocks before diving into application and system building:
- Basics: Understand the fundamentals of natural language processing, NLP on Apache Stark, and deep learning
- Building blocks: Learn techniques for building NLP applications—including tokenization, sentence segmentation, and named-entity recognition—and discover how and why they work
- Applications: Explore the design, development, and experimentation process for building your own NLP applications
- Building NLP systems: Consider options for productionizing and deploying NLP models, including which human languages to support
Table of Contents
- Preface
- I. Basics
- 1. Getting Started
-
2. Natural Language Basics
- What Is Natural Language?
- Linguistics
- Sociolinguistics: Dialects, Registers, and Other Varieties
- Pragmatics
- Writing Systems
- Encodings
- Exercises: Tokenizing
- Resources
-
3. NLP on Apache Spark
- Parallelism, Concurrency, Distributing Computation
- Architecture of Apache Spark
- Spark SQL and Spark MLlib
- NLP Libraries
- Spark NLP
- Exercises: Build a Topic Model
- Resources
- 4. Deep Learning Basics
- II. Building Blocks
- 5. Processing Words
- 6. Information Retrieval
- 7. Classification and Regression
- 8. Sequence Modeling with Keras
- 9. Information Extraction
- 10. Topic Modeling
- 11. Word Embeddings
- III. Applications
-
12. Sentiment Analysis and Emotion Detection
- Problem Statement and Constraints
- Plan the Project
- Design the Solution
- Implement the Solution
- Test and Measure the Solution
- Review
- Conclusion
- 13. Building Knowledge Bases
- 14. Search Engine
- 15. Chatbot
-
16. Object Character Recognition
- Kinds of OCR Tasks
- Problem Statement and Constraints
- Plan the Project
- Implement the Solution
- Test and Measure the Solution
- Model-Centric Metrics
- Review
- Conclusion
- IV. Building NLP Systems
- 17. Supporting Multiple Languages
- 18. Human Labeling
-
19. Productionizing NLP Applications
- Spark NLP Model Cache
- Spark NLP and TensorFlow Integration
- Checklists
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- Index
- Title: Natural Language Processing with Spark NLP
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492047766