Networking and Kubernetes

Kubernetes has become an essential part of the daily work for most system, network, and cluster administrators today. But to work effectively together on a production-scale Kubernetes system, they must be able to speak the same language. This book provides a clear guide to the layers of complexity and abstraction that come with running a Kubernetes network.

Authors James Strong and Vallery Lancey bring you up to speed on the intricacies that Kubernetes has to offer for large container deployments. If you're to be effective in troubleshooting and maintaining a production cluster, you need to be well versed in the abstraction provided at each layer. This practical book shows you how.