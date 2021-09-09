OpenShift for Developers, 2nd Edition

Book description
Ready to build cloud native applications? Get a hands-on introduction to daily life as a developer crafting code on OpenShift, the open source container application platform from Red Hat. Creating and packaging your apps for deployment on modern distributed systems can be daunting. Too often, adding infrastructure value can complicate development. With this practical guide, you'll learn how to build, deploy, and manage a multitiered application on OpenShift.
Authors Joshua Wood and Brian Tannous demonstrate how OpenShift speeds application development. With the Kubernetes container orchestrator at its core, OpenShift simplifies and automates the way you build, ship, and run code. You'll learn how to use OpenShift and the Quarkus Java framework to develop and deploy apps using proven enterprise technologies and practices that you can apply to code in any language.
- Learn the development cycles for building and deploying on OpenShift, and the tools that drive them
- Use OpenShift to build, deploy, and manage the ongoing lifecycle of an n-tier application
- Create a continuous integration and deployment pipeline to turn your source code changes into production rollouts
- Automate scaling decisions with metrics and trigger lifecycle events with webhooks
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. A Kubernetes Application Platform
- 2. OpenShift Concepts
- 3. OpenShift Lab
- 4. Deploying an Application on OpenShift
- 5. OpenShift Pipelines
-
6. Developing and Deploying from Source Code
- Noted: A Cloud-Ready Notes Application
- Automatic Pipeline Runs Using Tekton Triggers
- The Reversed Text Quarkus-Backend Bug Fix
- Summary
-
7. Evolving the Application: Data Persistence
- Database Without Delay
- Database Templates
- Service Binding Operator
- The Postgres Operator Designed for Service Binding
- Configure the pgsql quarkus-backend Branch
- Service Binding Operator Usage
- Persistence in Action
- Summary
- 8. Production Deployment and Scaling
-
9. Monitoring and Managing Applications on OpenShift
- Listing and Detailing Resources
- Events and Logs
- Debugging an Application in Its Container
- OpenShift Monitoring
- Deleting Resources, Applications, and Projects
- Summary
- 10. Templates, Operators, and OpenShift Automation
- Index
Product information
- Title: OpenShift for Developers, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098103361
