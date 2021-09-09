OpenShift for Developers, 2nd Edition

Ready to build cloud native applications? Get a hands-on introduction to daily life as a developer crafting code on OpenShift, the open source container application platform from Red Hat. Creating and packaging your apps for deployment on modern distributed systems can be daunting. Too often, adding infrastructure value can complicate development. With this practical guide, you'll learn how to build, deploy, and manage a multitiered application on OpenShift.

Authors Joshua Wood and Brian Tannous demonstrate how OpenShift speeds application development. With the Kubernetes container orchestrator at its core, OpenShift simplifies and automates the way you build, ship, and run code. You'll learn how to use OpenShift and the Quarkus Java framework to develop and deploy apps using proven enterprise technologies and practices that you can apply to code in any language.