Practical AI on the Google Cloud Platform

Working with AI is complicated and expensive for many developers. That's why cloud providers have stepped in to make it easier, offering free (or affordable) state-of-the-art models and training tools to get you started. With this book, you'll learn how to use Google's AI-powered cloud services to do everything from creating a chatbot to analyzing text, images, and video.
Author Micheal Lanham demonstrates methods for building and training models step-by-step and shows you how to expand your models to accomplish increasingly complex tasks. If you have a good grasp of math and the Python language, you'll quickly get up to speed with Google Cloud Platform, whether you want to build an AI assistant or a simple business AI application.
- Learn key concepts for data science, machine learning, and deep learning
- Explore tools like Video AI and AutoML Tables
- Build a simple language processor using deep learning systems
- Perform image recognition using CNNs, transfer learning, and GANs
- Use Google's Dialogflow to create chatbots and conversational AI
- Analyze video with automatic video indexing, face detection, and TensorFlow Hub
- Build a complete working AI agent application
- Preface
-
1. Data Science and Deep Learning
- What Is Data Science?
- Classification and Regression
- Data Discovery and Preparation
- The Basics of Deep Learning
- Understanding How Networks Learn
- Building a Deep Learner
- Conclusion
- 2. AI on the Google Cloud Platform
-
3. Image Analysis and Recognition on the Cloud
- Deep Learning with Images
- Image Classification
- Transfer Learning Images
- Object Detection and the Object Detection Hub API
- Generating Images with GANs
- Conclusion
-
4. Understanding Language on the Cloud
- Natural Language Processing, with Embeddings
- Recurrent Networks for NLP
- Neural Translation and the Translation API
- Natural Language API
- BERT: Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers
- Conclusion
-
5. Chatbots and Conversational AI
- Building Chatbots with Python
- Developing Goal-Oriented Chatbots with Dialogflow
- Building Text Transformers
- Training Conversational Chatbots
- Using Transformer for Conversational Chatbots
- Conclusion
- 6. Video Analysis on the Cloud
-
7. Generators in the Cloud
- Unsupervised Learning with Autoencoders
- Generative Adversarial Network
- Exploring the World of Generators
- Attention and the Self-Attention GAN
- Conclusion
-
8. Building AI Assistants in the Cloud
- Needing Smarter Agents
- Introducing Reinforcement Learning
- Building an Example Agent with Expected SARSA
- Bringing Deep to Reinforcement Learning
- Conclusion
-
9. Putting AI Assistants to Work
- Designing an Eat/No Eat AI
- Selecting and Preparing Data for the AI
- Training the Nutritionist Model
- Optimizing Deep Reinforcement Learning
- Building the Eat/No Eat Agent
- Testing the AI Agent
- Commercializing the AI Agent
- Future Considerations
- Conclusion
- 10. Commercializing AI
- Index
- Title: Practical AI on the Google Cloud Platform
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492075813
