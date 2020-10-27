Practical AI on the Google Cloud Platform

Working with AI is complicated and expensive for many developers. That's why cloud providers have stepped in to make it easier, offering free (or affordable) state-of-the-art models and training tools to get you started. With this book, you'll learn how to use Google's AI-powered cloud services to do everything from creating a chatbot to analyzing text, images, and video.

Author Micheal Lanham demonstrates methods for building and training models step-by-step and shows you how to expand your models to accomplish increasingly complex tasks. If you have a good grasp of math and the Python language, you'll quickly get up to speed with Google Cloud Platform, whether you want to build an AI assistant or a simple business AI application.