Practical Fairness

Fairness is becoming a paramount consideration for data scientists. Mounting evidence indicates that the widespread deployment of machine learning and AI in business and government is reproducing the same biases we're trying to fight in the real world. But what does fairness mean when it comes to code? This practical book covers basic concerns related to data security and privacy to help data and AI professionals use code that's fair and free of bias.
Many realistic best practices are emerging at all steps along the data pipeline today, from data selection and preprocessing to closed model audits. Author Aileen Nielsen guides you through technical, legal, and ethical aspects of making code fair and secure, while highlighting up-to-date academic research and ongoing legal developments related to fairness and algorithms.
- Identify potential bias and discrimination in data science models
- Use preventive measures to minimize bias when developing data modeling pipelines
- Understand what data pipeline components implicate security and privacy concerns
- Write data processing and modeling code that implements best practices for fairness
- Recognize the complex interrelationships between fairness, privacy, and data security created by the use of machine learning models
- Apply normative and legal concepts relevant to evaluating the fairness of machine learning models
Table of contents
- Preface
1. Fairness, Technology, and the Real World
- Fairness in Engineering Is an Old Problem
- Our Fairness Problems Now
- Legal Responses to Fairness in Technology
- The Assumptions and Approaches in This Book
- What If I’m Skeptical of All This Fairness Talk?
- What Is Fairness?
- Rules to Code By
- 2. Understanding Fairness and the Data Science Pipeline
3. Fair Data
- Ensuring Data Integrity
- Choosing Appropriate Data
- Case Study: Choosing the Right Question for a Data Set and the Right Data Set for a Question
- Quality Assurance for a Data Set: Identifying Potential Discrimination
- A Timeline for Fairness Interventions
- Comprehensive Data-Acquisition Checklist
- Concluding Remarks
4. Fairness Pre-Processing
- Simple Pre-Processing Methods
- Suppression: The Baseline
- Massaging the Data Set: Relabeling
- AIF360 Pipeline
- The US Census Data Set
- Suppression
- Reweighting
- Learning Fair Representations
- Optimized Data Transformations
- Fairness Pre-Processing Checklist
- Concluding Remarks
- 5. Fairness In-Processing
- 6. Fairness Post-Processing
- 7. Model Auditing for Fairness and Discrimination
8. Interpretable Models and Explainability Algorithms
- Interpretation Versus Explanation
- Interpretable Models
- Explainability Methods
- What Interpretation and Explainability Miss
- Interpretation and Explanation Checklist
- Concluding Remarks
- 9. ML Models and Privacy
10. ML Models and Security
- Evasion Attacks
- Poisoning Attacks
- Concluding Remarks
11. Fair Product Design and Deployment
- Reasonable Expectations
- Fiduciary Obligations
- Respecting Traditional Spheres of Privacy and Private Life
- Value Creation
- Complex Systems
- Clear Security Promises and Delineated Limitations
- Possibility of Downstream Control and Verification
- Products That Work Better for Privileged People
- Dark Patterns
- Fair Products Checklist
- Concluding Remarks
12. Laws for Machine Learning
- Personal Data
- Algorithmic Decision Making
- Security
- Logical Processes
- Some Application-Specific Laws
- Concluding Remarks
- Title: Practical Fairness
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492075738
