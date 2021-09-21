Practical MLOps

Book description
Getting your models into production is the fundamental challenge of machine learning. MLOps offers a set of proven principles aimed at solving this problem in a reliable and automated way. This insightful guide takes you through what MLOps is (and how it differs from DevOps) and shows you how to put it into practice to operationalize your machine learning models.
Current and aspiring machine learning engineers--or anyone familiar with data science and Python--will build a foundation in MLOps tools and methods (along with AutoML and monitoring and logging), then learn how to implement them in AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The faster you deliver a machine learning system that works, the faster you can focus on the business problems you're trying to crack. This book gives you a head start.
You'll discover how to:
- Apply DevOps best practices to machine learning
- Build production machine learning systems and maintain them
- Monitor, instrument, load-test, and operationalize machine learning systems
- Choose the correct MLOps tools for a given machine learning task
- Run machine learning models on a variety of platforms and devices, including mobile phones and specialized hardware
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction to MLOps
-
2. MLOps Foundations
- Bash and the Linux Command Line
- Cloud Shell Development Environments
- Bash Shell and Commands
- Cloud Computing Foundations and Building Blocks
- Getting Started with Cloud Computing
- Python Crash Course
- Minimalistic Python Tutorial
- Math for Programmers Crash Course
- Machine Learning Key Concepts
- Doing Data Science
- Build an MLOps Pipeline from Zero
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
-
3. MLOps for Containers and Edge Devices
- Containers
- Edge Devices
- Containers for Managed ML Systems
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- 4. Continuous Delivery for Machine Learning Models
-
5. AutoML and KaizenML
- AutoML
- Apple’s Ecosystem
- Google’s AutoML and Edge Computer Vision
- Azure’s AutoML
- AWS AutoML
- Open Source AutoML Solutions
- Model Explainability
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
-
6. Monitoring and Logging
- Observability for Cloud MLOps
- Introduction to Logging
- Logging in Python
- Monitoring and Observability
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
-
7. MLOps for AWS
- Introduction to AWS
- MLOps Cookbook on AWS
- AWS Lambda Recipes
- Applying AWS Machine Learning to the Real World
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
-
8. MLOps for Azure
- Azure CLI and Python SDK
- Authentication
- Compute Instances
- Deploying
- Deploying Models to a Compute Cluster
- Troubleshooting Deployment Issues
- Azure ML Pipelines
- ML Lifecycle
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- 9. MLOps for GCP
- 10. Machine Learning Interoperability
-
11. Building MLOps Command Line Tools
and Microservices
- Python Packaging
- The Requirements File
- Command Line Tools
- Microservices
- Machine Learning CLI Workflows
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
-
12. Machine Learning Engineering
and MLOps Case Studies
- Unlikely Benefits of Ignorance in Building Machine Learning Models
- MLOps Projects at Sqor Sports Social Network
- The Perfect Technique Versus the Real World
- Critical Challenges in MLOps
- Final Recommendations to Implement MLOps
- Conclusion
- Exercises
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- A. Key Terms
- B. Technology Certifications
- C. Remote Work
- D. Think Like a VC for Your Career
-
E. Building a Technical Portfolio for MLOps
- Project: Continuous Delivery of Flask/FastAPI Data Engineering API on a PaaS Platform
- Project: Docker and Kubernetes Container Project
- Project: Serverless AI Data Engineering Pipeline
- Project: Build Edge ML Solution
- Project: Build Cloud Native ML Application or API
- Getting a Job: Don’t Storm the Castle, Walk in the Backdoor
- F. Data Science Case Study: Intermittent Fasting
- G. Additional Educational Resources
- H. Technical Project Management
- Index
Product information
- Title: Practical MLOps
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098103019
You might also like
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Spark: The Definitive Guide
Learn how to use, deploy, and maintain Apache Spark with this comprehensive guide, written by the …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …
book
High Performance Python, 2nd Edition
Your Python code may run correctly, but you need it to run faster. Updated for Python …