Practical Natural Language Processing

Book Description
Many books and courses tackle natural language processing (NLP) problems with toy use cases and well-defined datasets. But if you want to build, iterate, and scale NLP systems in a business setting and tailor them for particular industry verticals, this is your guide. Software engineers and data scientists will learn how to navigate the maze of options available at each step of the journey.
Through the course of the book, authors Sowmya Vajjala, Bodhisattwa Majumder, Anuj Gupta, and Harshit Surana will guide you through the process of building real-world NLP solutions embedded in larger product setups. You’ll learn how to adapt your solutions for different industry verticals such as healthcare, social media, and retail.
With this book, you’ll:
- Understand the wide spectrum of problem statements, tasks, and solution approaches within NLP
- Implement and evaluate different NLP applications using machine learning and deep learning methods
- Fine-tune your NLP solution based on your business problem and industry vertical
- Evaluate various algorithms and approaches for NLP product tasks, datasets, and stages
- Produce software solutions following best practices around release, deployment, and DevOps for NLP systems
- Understand best practices, opportunities, and the roadmap for NLP from a business and product leader’s perspective
Publisher Resources
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- I. Foundations
-
1. NLP: A Primer
- NLP in the Real World
- What Is Language?
- Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and NLP: An Overview
- Approaches to NLP
- An NLP Walkthrough: Conversational Agents
- Wrapping Up
-
2. NLP Pipeline
- Data Acquisition
- Text Extraction and Cleanup
- Pre-Processing
- Feature Engineering
- Modeling
- Evaluation
- Post-Modeling Phases
- Working with Other Languages
- Case Study
- Wrapping Up
-
3. Text Representation
- Vector Space Models
- Basic Vectorization Approaches
- Distributed Representations
- Distributed Representations Beyond Words and Characters
- Universal Text Representations
- Visualizing Embeddings
- Handcrafted Feature Representations
- Wrapping Up
- II. Essentials
-
4. Text Classification
- Applications
- A Pipeline for Building Text Classification Systems
- One Pipeline, Many Classifiers
- Using Neural Embeddings in Text Classification
- Deep Learning for Text Classification
- Interpreting Text Classification Models
- Learning with No or Less Data and Adapting to New Domains
- Case Study: Corporate Ticketing
- Practical Advice
- Wrapping Up
-
5. Information Extraction
- IE Applications
- IE Tasks
- The General Pipeline for IE
- Keyphrase Extraction
- Named Entity Recognition
- Named Entity Disambiguation and Linking
- Relationship Extraction
- Other Advanced IE Tasks
- Case Study
- Wrapping Up
-
6. Chatbots
- Applications
- A Taxonomy of Chatbots
- A Pipeline for Building Dialog Systems
- Dialog Systems in Detail
- Deep Dive into Components of a Dialog System
- Other Dialog Pipelines
- Rasa NLU
- A Case Study: Recipe Recommendations
- Wrapping Up
-
7. Topics in Brief
- Search and Information Retrieval
- Topic Modeling
- Text Summarization
- Recommender Systems for Textual Data
- Machine Translation
- Question-Answering Systems
- Wrapping Up
- III. Applied
- 8. Social Media
-
9. E-Commerce and Retail
- E-Commerce Catalog
- Search in E-Commerce
- Building an E-Commerce Catalog
- Review Analysis
- Recommendations for E-Commerce
- Wrapping Up
-
10. Healthcare, Finance, and Law
- Healthcare
- Finance and Law
- Wrapping Up
- IV. Bringing It All Together
-
11. The End-to-End NLP Process
- Revisiting the NLP Pipeline: Deploying NLP Software
- Building and Maintaining a Mature System
- The Data Science Process
- Making AI Succeed at Your Organization
- Peeking over the Horizon
- Final Words
- Index
Product Information
- Title: Practical Natural Language Processing
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492054054