Practical Synthetic Data Generation

Book Description
Building and testing machine learning models requires access to large and diverse data. But where can you find usable datasets without running into privacy issues? This practical book introduces techniques for generating synthetic data—fake data generated from real data—so you can perform secondary analysis to do research, understand customer behaviors, develop new products, or generate new revenue.
Data scientists will learn how synthetic data generation provides a way to make such data broadly available for secondary purposes while addressing many privacy concerns. Analysts will learn the principles and steps for generating synthetic data from real datasets. And business leaders will see how synthetic data can help accelerate time to a product or solution.
This book describes:
- Steps for generating synthetic data using multivariate normal distributions
- Methods for distribution fitting covering different goodness-of-fit metrics
- How to replicate the simple structure of original data
- An approach for modeling data structure to consider complex relationships
- Multiple approaches and metrics you can use to assess data utility
- How analysis performed on real data can be replicated with synthetic data
- Privacy implications of synthetic data and methods to assess identity disclosure
Publisher Resources
Table of Contents
- Preface
-
1. Introducing Synthetic Data Generation
- Defining Synthetic Data
- The Benefits of Synthetic Data
- Synthetic Data Case Studies
- Summary
-
2. Implementing Data Synthesis
- When to Synthesize
- Identifiability Spectrum
- Trade-Offs in Selecting PETs to Enable Data Access
- Data Synthesis Projects
- The Data Synthesis Pipeline
- Synthesis Program Management
- Summary
- 3. Getting Started: Distribution Fitting
- 4. Evaluating Synthetic Data Utility
-
5. Methods for Synthesizing Data
- Generating Synthetic Data from Theory
- Generating Realistic Synthetic Data
- Hybrid Synthetic Data
- Machine Learning Methods
- Deep Learning Methods
- Synthesizing Sequences
- Summary
-
6. Identity Disclosure in Synthetic Data
- Types of Disclosure
- How Privacy Law Impacts the Creation and Use of Synthetic Data
- Summary
-
7. Practical Data Synthesis
- Managing Data Complexity
- Organizing Data Synthesis
- Conclusions
- Index
Product Information
- Title: Practical Synthetic Data Generation
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492072744