Whether based on academic theories or machine learning strategies, all financial models are at the mercy of modeling errors that can be mitigated but not eliminated. Probabilistic ML technologies are based on a simple and intuitive definition of probability and the rigorous calculus of probability theory.
These systems treat uncertainties and errors of financial and investing systems as features, not bugs. And they quantify uncertainty generated from inexact inputs and outputs as probability distributions, not point estimates. This makes for realistic financial inferences and predictions that are useful for decision-making and risk management. These systems are capable of warning us when their inferences and predictions are no longer useful in the current market environment.
Probabilistic ML is the next generation ML framework and technology for AI-powered financial and investing systems for many reasons. By moving away from flawed statistical methodologies (and a restrictive conventional view of probability as a limiting frequency), you'll move toward an intuitive view of probability as a mathematically rigorous statistical framework that quantifies uncertainty holistically and successfully. This book shows you how.
Table of contents
- 1. The Need for Probabilistic Machine Learning
2. Analyzing and Quantifying Uncertainty
- The Monty Hall problem
- Axioms of Probability
- Inverting Probabilities
- Simulating the Solution
- The Trifecta of Uncertainty
- Meaning of Probability
- Summary
- References
- 3. Quantifying Output Uncertainty with Monte Carlo Simulation
4. Errors in Quantifying Uncertainty with Conventional Statistical Methods
- The Inverse Fallacy
- NHST Is Guilty of the Prosecutor’s Fallacy
- CI Theory Is a Pre-Data Theory
- The Confidence Game
- Conclusions
- References
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Probabilistic Machine Learning for Finance and Investing
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492097617
