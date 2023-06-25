Probabilistic Machine Learning for Finance and Investing

Probabilistic Machine Learning for Finance and Investing

by Deepak Kanungo
Released June 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492097617

Book description

Whether based on academic theories or machine learning strategies, all financial models are at the mercy of modeling errors that can be mitigated but not eliminated. Probabilistic ML technologies are based on a simple and intuitive definition of probability and the rigorous calculus of probability theory.

These systems treat uncertainties and errors of financial and investing systems as features, not bugs. And they quantify uncertainty generated from inexact inputs and outputs as probability distributions, not point estimates. This makes for realistic financial inferences and predictions that are useful for decision-making and risk management. These systems are capable of warning us when their inferences and predictions are no longer useful in the current market environment.

Probabilistic ML is the next generation ML framework and technology for AI-powered financial and investing systems for many reasons. By moving away from flawed statistical methodologies (and a restrictive conventional view of probability as a limiting frequency), you'll move toward an intuitive view of probability as a mathematically rigorous statistical framework that quantifies uncertainty holistically and successfully. This book shows you how.

Table of contents

  1. 1. The Need for Probabilistic Machine Learning
    1. Finance Is Not Physics
    2. All Financial Models Are Wrong, Most Are Useless
      1. The Trinity of Modeling Errors
    3. Probabilistic Financial Models
    4. Financial AI and ML
    5. Probabilistic ML
    6. Conclusions
    7. References
  2. 2. Analyzing and Quantifying Uncertainty
    1. The Monty Hall problem
    2. Axioms of Probability
    3. Inverting Probabilities
    4. Simulating the Solution
    5. The Trifecta of Uncertainty
      1. Aleatory Uncertainty
      2. Epistemic Uncertainty
      3. Ontological Uncertainty
      4. Ontological Uncertainty and the Problem of Induction
    6. Meaning of Probability
      1. Frequentist Interpretation of Probability
      2. Epistemic Interpretation of Probability
      3. Relative Probabilities
    7. Summary
    8. References
  3. 3. Quantifying Output Uncertainty with Monte Carlo Simulation
    1. Monte Carlo Simulation: Proof of Concept
    2. Key Statistical Concepts
      1. Mean and Variance
      2. Gaussian or Normal Distribution
      3. The Law of Large Numbers
      4. The Central Limit Theorem
    3. Theoretical Underpinnings of MCS
    4. Valuing a Software Project
    5. Building a Sound MCS
    6. Summary
    7. References
  4. 4. Errors in Quantifying Uncertainty with Conventional Statistical Methods
    1. The Inverse Fallacy
    2. NHST Is Guilty of the Prosecutor’s Fallacy
    3. CI Theory Is a Pre-Data Theory
      1. Pricing Stocks Regressively with Statsmodels
    4. The Confidence Game
      1. Errors in Making Probabilistic Claims About Population Parameters
      2. Errors in Making Probabilistic Claims About a Specific Confidence Interval
      3. Errors in Making Probabilistic Claims About Sampling Distributions
    5. Conclusions
    6. References
