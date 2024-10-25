Product Operations Unwrapped

Product management is hard. The job entails solving complex customer and business problems in ways that work for both sides. To build the right product, and the product right, product managers need a wide range of skills: listening to customers and stakeholders; tracking the market, industry trends, and competitive landscape; and developing a solid knowledge of their own business and the product.

Today, a product management team without a product operations function has a hard, tiring, and demotivating job. But a product management team with a product ops function is empowered. This book breaks down the science behind product operations into simple real-life lessons and frameworks that help CPOs, product leaders, product managers, and product operations managers understand how product ops can be their perfect ally.

This book helps you: