Programming Android with Kotlin

Android development is so vast that mastering this mobile operating system can seem daunting--particularly now that Kotlin has become the official Android development language. This book helps Android developers make the transition from Java to Kotlin and shows them how Kotlin provides a true advantage for gaining control over asynchronous computations.
By focusing specifically on coroutines, a new asynchronous programming paradigm, this book describes how you can achieve structured concurrency with Kotlin. Authors Pierre-Oliver Laurence, Amanda Hinchman-Dominguez, and Mike Dunn provide implementations of the most common tasks in native Android development.
- The basics of the Kotlin language and the Android architecture
- Data transformations in Kotlin
- Android fundamentals in memory and threading
- Concurrency with coroutines
- Channels and flows
- Android profiling tools
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Kotlin Essentials
- The Kotlin type system
- Variables and Functions
- Classes
- Visibility Modifiers
- Summary
-
2. The Kotlin Collections Framework
- Collection Basics
- Functional Programming
- Kotlin Transformation Functions
- An Example
- Summary
-
3. Android Fundamentals
- The Android stack
- The Android Application Environment
- Android Application Components: the Building Blocks
- Android Application Architectures
- Android Patterns
- Summary
- 4. Concurrency in Android
- 5. Thread Safety
- 6. Handling Concurrency using callbacks
-
7. Coroutines concepts
- What exactly is a coroutine?
- A quick detour about Structured Concurrency
- CoroutineScope and CoroutineContext
- Suspending functions
- Suspending functions under the hood
- Using coroutines and suspending functions, a practical example
- Summary
-
8. Structured Concurrency with Coroutines
- Suspending functions
- Cancellation
- Supervision
- Parallel decomposition
- Exception handling
- Summary
-
9. Channels
- Channels overview
- Communicating Sequential Processes
- Deadlock in CSP
- Limitations of channels
- Summary
-
10. Flows
- An introduction to Flows
- Examples of cold flow usage
- Error handling
- Hot flows with SharedFlow
- Summary
- 11. Performance Considerations with Android Profiling Tools
- 12. Trimming Down Resource Consumption with Performance Optimizations
- Index
- Title: Programming Android with Kotlin
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492063001
