Programming Rust, 2nd Edition

Systems programming provides the foundation for the world's computation. Developing performance-sensitive code requires a programming language that puts programmers in control of how memory, processor time, and other system resources are used. The Rust systems programming language combines that control with a modern type system that catches broad classes of common mistakes, from memory management errors to interthread data races.
With this practical guide, experienced systems programmers will learn how to successfully bridge the gap between performance and safety using Rust. Jim Blandy, Jason Orendorff, and Leonora Tindall demonstrate how Rust's features put programmers in control over memory consumption and processor use by combining predictable performance with memory safety and trustworthy concurrency.
You'll learn:
- Rust's fundamental data types and the core concepts of ownership and borrowing
- Language basics including error handling, crates and modules, structs, and enums
- How to write flexible, efficient code with traits and generics
- Rust's key power tools: closures, iterators, and asynchronous programming
- Collections, strings and text, input and output, concurrency, macros, unsafe code, and interfacing with foreign functions
This updated edition covers Rust 1.50 (February 2021).
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Systems Programmers Can Have Nice Things
-
2. A Tour of Rust
- rustup and Cargo
- Rust Functions
- Writing and Running Unit Tests
- Handling Command-Line Arguments
- Serving Pages to the Web
- Concurrency
- Filesystems and Command-Line Tools
-
3. Fundamental Types
- Fixed-Width Numeric Types
- The bool Type
- Characters
- Tuples
- Pointer Types
- Arrays, Vectors, and Slices
- String Types
- Type Aliases
- Beyond the Basics
- 4. Ownership and Moves
-
5. References
- References to Values
- Working with References
- Reference Safety
- Sharing Versus Mutation
- Taking Arms Against a Sea of Objects
-
6. Expressions
- An Expression Language
- Precedence and Associativity
- Blocks and Semicolons
- Declarations
- if and match
- if let
- Loops
- Control Flow in Loops
- return Expressions
- Why Rust Has loop
- Function and Method Calls
- Fields and Elements
- Reference Operators
- Arithmetic, Bitwise, Comparison, and Logical Operators
- Assignment
- Type Casts
- Closures
- Onward
- 7. Error Handling
-
8. Crates and Modules
- Crates
- Modules
- Turning a Program into a Library
- The src/bin Directory
- Attributes
- Tests and Documentation
- Specifying Dependencies
- Publishing Crates to crates.io
- Workspaces
- More Nice Things
- 9. Structs
-
10. Enums and Patterns
- Enums
- Patterns
- The Big Picture
-
11. Traits and Generics
- Using Traits
- Defining and Implementing Traits
- Fully Qualified Method Calls
- Traits That Define Relationships Between Types
- Reverse-Engineering Bounds
- Traits as a Foundation
- 12. Operator Overloading
- 13. Utility Traits
- 14. Closures
-
15. Iterators
- The Iterator and IntoIterator Traits
- Creating Iterators
- Iterator Adapters
-
Consuming Iterators
- Simple Accumulation: count, sum, product
- max, min
- max_by, min_by
- max_by_key, min_by_key
- Comparing Item Sequences
- any and all
- position, rposition, and ExactSizeIterator
- fold and rfold
- try_fold and try_rfold
- nth, nth_back
- last
- find, rfind, and find_map
- Building Collections: collect and FromIterator
- The Extend Trait
- partition
- for_each and try_for_each
- Implementing Your Own Iterators
-
16. Collections
- Overview
- Vec<T>
- VecDeque<T>
- BinaryHeap<T>
- HashMap<K, V> and BTreeMap<K, V>
- HashSet<T> and BTreeSet<T>
- Hashing
- Using a Custom Hashing Algorithm
- Beyond the Standard Collections
-
17. Strings and Text
- Some Unicode Background
- Characters (char)
-
String and str
- Creating String Values
- Simple Inspection
- Appending and Inserting Text
- Removing and Replacing Text
- Conventions for Searching and Iterating
- Patterns for Searching Text
- Searching and Replacing
- Iterating over Text
- Trimming
- Case Conversion for Strings
- Parsing Other Types from Strings
- Converting Other Types to Strings
- Borrowing as Other Text-Like Types
- Accessing Text as UTF-8
- Producing Text from UTF-8 Data
- Putting Off Allocation
- Strings as Generic Collections
- Formatting Values
- Regular Expressions
- Normalization
-
18. Input and Output
- Readers and Writers
- Files and Directories
- Networking
-
19. Concurrency
- Fork-Join Parallelism
- Channels
- Shared Mutable State
- What Hacking Concurrent Code in Rust Is Like
-
20. Asynchronous Programming
-
From Synchronous to Asynchronous
- Futures
- Async Functions and Await Expressions
- Calling Async Functions from Synchronous Code: block_on
- Spawning Async Tasks
- Async Blocks
- Building Async Functions from Async Blocks
- Spawning Async Tasks on a Thread Pool
- But Does Your Future Implement Send?
- Long Running Computations: yield_now and spawn_blocking
- Comparing Asynchronous Designs
- A Real Asynchronous HTTP Client
-
An Asynchronous Client and Server
- Error and Result Types
- The Protocol
- Taking User Input: Asynchronous Streams
- Sending Packets
- Receiving Packets: More Asynchronous Streams
- The Client’s Main Function
- The Server’s Main Function
- Handling Chat Connections: Async Mutexes
- The Group Table: Synchronous Mutexes
- Chat Groups: tokio’s Broadcast Channels
- Primitive Futures and Executors: When Is a Future Worth Polling Again?
- Pinning
- When Is Asynchronous Code Helpful?
- From Synchronous to Asynchronous
-
21. Macros
- Macro Basics
- Built-In Macros
- Debugging Macros
- Building the json! Macro
- Avoiding Syntax Errors During Matching
- Beyond macro_rules!
-
22. Unsafe Code
- Unsafe from What?
- Unsafe Blocks
- Example: An Efficient ASCII String Type
- Unsafe Functions
- Unsafe Block or Unsafe Function?
- Undefined Behavior
- Unsafe Traits
- Raw Pointers
- Reinterpreting Memory with Unions
- Matching Unions
- Borrowing Unions
- 23. Foreign Functions
- Index
- Title: Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492052593
