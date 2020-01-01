Programming Voice Interfaces

Book Description
Get a step-by-step guide for developing voice interfaces for applications and devices connected to the Internet of Things. By allowing consumers to use natural human interactions, you can avoid awkward methods of input and interactivity to provide them with elevated user experiences. This practical book is ideal for software engineers who build applications for the Web, smartphones, as well as embedded systems that dominate the IoT space.
- Integrate voice interfaces with internet connected devices and sensors
- Learn how to integrate with existing voice interfaces
- Understand when to use a voice over other Natural User Interface technologies
- Build a prototype with tools such as Raspberry Pi, solderless breadboards, jumper cables, sensors, Arduino, Visual Studio, and other tools
- Use cloud services such as Azure and AWS to integrate voice with your existing or new web service end-points
Table of Contents
- Preface
-
1. Introduction to Voice Interfaces and the IoT
- Welcome to a NUI World
- Voice All the Things!
- What Is NLP?
- Experience Design
- Decisions, Decisions...
- 2. Existing APIs and Libraries
- 3. Getting Started with AVS
- 4. Iterate: Evolve the Prototype
- 5. A Different Approach Using IoT Core and API.AI
- 6. What Else Can We Do?
- Index
