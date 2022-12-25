Python Data Science Handbook, 2nd Edition

Book description
Python is a first-class tool for many researchers, primarily because of its libraries for storing, manipulating, and gaining insight from data. Several resources exist for individual pieces of this data science stack, but only with the new edition of Python Data Science Handbook do you get them all--IPython, NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Scikit-Learn, and other related tools.
In this second edition, working scientists and data crunchers familiar with reading and writing Python code will find this comprehensive desk reference ideal for tackling day-to-day issues: manipulating, transforming, and cleaning data; visualizing different types of data; and using data to build statistical or machine learning models. Quite simply, this is the must-have reference for scientific computing in Python.
With this handbook, you'll learn how:
- IPython and Jupyter provide computational environments for scientists using Python
- NumPy includes the ndarray for efficient storage and manipulation of dense data arrays
- Pandas contains the DataFrame for efficient storage and manipulation of labeled/columnar data
- Matplotlib includes capabilities for a flexible range of data visualizations
- Scikit-Learn helps you build efficient and clean Python implementations of the most important and established machine learning algorithms
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. IPython: Beyond Normal Python
- Shell or Notebook?
- Help and Documentation in IPython
- Keyboard Shortcuts in the IPython Shell
- IPython Magic Commands
- Input and Output History
- IPython and Shell Commands
- Shell-Related Magic Commands
- Errors and Debugging
- Profiling and Timing Code
- More IPython Resources
-
2. Introduction to NumPy
- Reminder about Built-In Documentation
- Understanding Data Types in Python
- The Basics of NumPy Arrays
- Computation on NumPy Arrays: Universal Functions
- Aggregations: Min, Max, and Everything In Between
- Computation on Arrays: Broadcasting
- Comparisons, Masks, and Boolean Logic
- Fancy Indexing
- Sorting Arrays
- Structured Data: NumPy’s Structured Arrays
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Python Data Science Handbook, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098121204
