Book description
Q# is a domain-specific language for quantum programming that combines familiar "classical" language constructs with quantum-specific ones. Ideal for any developer familiar with--or willing to learn--the basics of quantum computing, this pocket guide quickly helps you find syntax and usage information for unfamiliar aspects of Q#.
You'll explore the quantum software development lifecycle, from implementing the program to testing and debugging it to running it on quantum hardware, and you'll learn to use the tools provided by Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit for each step of the process.
In this pocket guide, you'll find:
- Q# language details, including data types, statements, syntax, and expressions
- Guidelines for organizing Q# code and invoking it from different environments
- Information on simulators and tools in the Microsoft Quantum Development Kit
- Advice on testing and debugging tools and techniques for quantum programs
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Program Structure
- 2. Running Q# Programs
Product information
- Title: Q# Pocket Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108847
You might also like
book
Java Cookbook, 4th Edition
Java continues to grow and evolve, and this cookbook continues to evolve in tandem. With this …
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
What Is WebAssembly?
While it may be hard to believe, WebAssembly is the very first new language and browser …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …