Radar Trends to Watch: January 2023

Radar Trends to Watch: January 2023

by Mike Loukides
Released January 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098148003

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Read about the latest developments on O'Reilly Media's Radar .

Product information

  • Title: Radar Trends to Watch: January 2023
  • Author(s): Mike Loukides
  • Release date: January 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098148003