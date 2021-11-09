Reactive Systems in Java

Book description
Reactive systems and event-driven architecture are becoming essential to application design--and companies are taking note. Reactive systems ensure applications are responsive, resilient, and elastic no matter what failures, latency, or other errors may be occurring, while event-driven architecture offers a flexible and composable option for distributed systems. This practical resource helps you bring these approaches together using Quarkus, a Java framework that greatly simplifies the work developers must undertake for cloud deployments. This book covers how Quarkus 2.0 reactive features allow the smooth development of reactive systems.
Clement Escoffier and Ken Finnigan from Red Hat show you how to take advantage of event-driven and reactive principles to build more robust distributed systems, reducing latency and increasing throughput, particularly in your microservices and serverless applications. Java developers will also get a foundation in Quarkus, enabling you to create truly Kubernetes-native applications for the cloud.
- Understand the fundamentals of reactive systems and event-driven architecture
- Learn how to use Quarkus to build reactive applications
- Combine Quarkus with Apache Kafka or AMQP to build reactive systems
- Develop microservices that utilize messages with Quarkus for use in event-driven architectures
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Reactive and Quarkus Introduction
- 1. Reactive in a nutshell
- 2. Introduction to Quarkus
- II. Reactive and Event-Driven Applications
- 3. The Dark Side of Distributed Systems
-
4. Design Principles of Reactive Systems
- Reactive Systems 101
- Commands and Events
- Destinations and Space Decoupling
- Time-Decoupling
- The role of non-blocking Input/Output (I/O)
- Anatomy of reactive applications
- Summary
-
5. Reactive Programming: Taming the Asynchronicity
- Asynchronous code and patterns
- Using Futures
- Project Loom - Virtual Threads and Carrier Threads
- Reactive Programming
- Reactive Streams and the need for flow control
- Summary
- III. Building Reactive Applications and Systems with Quarkus
- 6. Quarkus - reactive engine
- 7. Mutiny - An event-driven reactive programming API
- 8. HTTP with reactive in mind
- 9. Accessing data reactively
- IV. Connecting the Dots
-
10. Reactive Messaging - the connective tissue
- From reactive applications to reactive systems
- Building message-based applications
- Putting everything together
- Summary
-
11. The Event Bus: The Backbone
- Kafka or AMQP: Picking the right tool
- Building reactive systems with Kafka
- Building reactive systems with AMQP
- Summary
-
12. Reactive REST Client - Connecting with HTTP endpoints
- Interacting with an HTTP endpoint
- The REST Client Reactive
- Blocking and Non-Blocking
- Handling failures
- Building API gateways with the RESTEasy Reactive Client
- Using the REST Client in messaging applications
- Summary
- 13. Observing reactive and event-driven architectures
- V. The end of the beginning
- 14. Conclusion
- Index
Product information
- Title: Reactive Systems in Java
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492091721
