Reactive Systems in Java

Reactive systems and event-driven architecture are becoming essential to application design--and companies are taking note. Reactive systems ensure applications are responsive, resilient, and elastic no matter what failures, latency, or other errors may be occurring, while event-driven architecture offers a flexible and composable option for distributed systems. This practical resource helps you bring these approaches together using Quarkus, a Java framework that greatly simplifies the work developers must undertake for cloud deployments. This book covers how Quarkus 2.0 reactive features allow the smooth development of reactive systems.

Clement Escoffier and Ken Finnigan from Red Hat show you how to take advantage of event-driven and reactive principles to build more robust distributed systems, reducing latency and increasing throughput, particularly in your microservices and serverless applications. Java developers will also get a foundation in Quarkus, enabling you to create truly Kubernetes-native applications for the cloud.