Refactoring at Scale

Refactoring at Scale

by Maude Lemaire
Released October 2020
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492075530

Explore a preview version of Refactoring at Scale right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Buy on Amazon Buy from O’Reilly
Start your free trial

Book description

Making significant changes to large, complex codebases is a daunting task--one that's nearly impossible to do successfully unless you have the right team, tools, and mindset. If your application is in need of a substantial overhaul and you're unsure how to go about implementing those changes in a sustainable way, then this book is for you.

Software engineer Maude Lemaire walks you through the entire refactoring process from start to finish. You'll learn from her experience driving performance and refactoring efforts at Slack during a period of critical growth, including two case studies illustrating the impact these techniques can have in the real world. This book will help you achieve a newfound ability to productively introduce important changes in your codebase.

  • Understand how code degrades and why some degradation is inevitable
  • Quantify and qualify the state of your codebase before refactoring
  • Draft a well-scoped execution plan with strategic milestones
  • Win support from engineering leadership
  • Build and coordinate a team best suited for the project
  • Communicate effectively inside and outside your team
  • Adopt best practices for successfully executing the refactor

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who Should Read This Book
    2. Why I Wrote This Book
    3. Navigating This Book
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgments
  2. I. Introduction
  3. 1. Refactoring
    1. What Is Refactoring?
    2. What Is Refactoring at Scale?
    3. Why Should You Care About Refactoring?
    4. Benefits of Refactoring
      1. Developer Productivity
      2. Identifying Bugs
    5. Risks of Refactoring
      1. Serious Regressions
      2. Unearthing Dormant Bugs
      3. Scope Creep
      4. Unnecessary Complexity
    6. When to Refactor
      1. Small Scope
      2. Code Complexity Actively Hinders Development
      3. Shift in Product Requirements
      4. Performance
      5. Using a New Technology
    7. When Not to Refactor
      1. For Fun or Out of Boredom
      2. Because You Happened to Be Passing By
      3. To Making Code More Extendable
      4. When You Don’t Have Time
    8. Our First Refactoring Example
      1. Simplifying Conditionals
      2. Extracting Magic Numbers
      3. Extracting Self-Contained Logic
  4. 2. How Code Degrades
    1. Why Understanding Code Degradation Matters
    2. Requirement Shifts
      1. Scalability
      2. Accessibility
      3. Device Compatibility
      4. Environmental Changes
      5. External Dependencies
      6. Unused Code
      7. Changes in Product Requirements
    3. Tech Debt
      1. Working Around Technology Choices
      2. Persistent Lack of Organization
      3. Moving Too Quickly
    4. Applying Our Knowledge
  5. II. Planning
  6. 3. Measuring Our Starting State
    1. Why Is Measuring the Impact of a Refactor Difficult?
    2. Measuring Code Complexity
      1. Halstead Metrics
      2. Cyclomatic Complexity
      3. NPath Complexity
      4. Lines of Code
    3. Test Coverage Metrics
    4. Documentation
      1. Formal Documentation
      2. Informal Documentation
    5. Version Control
      1. Commit Messages
      2. Commits in Aggregate
    6. Reputation
    7. Building a Complete Picture
  7. 4. Drafting a Plan
    1. Defining Your End State
      1. On the Road
      2. At Work
    2. Mapping the Shortest Distance
      1. On the Road
      2. At Work
    3. Identifying Strategic Intermediate Milestones
      1. On the Road
      2. At Work
    4. Choosing a Rollout Strategy
      1. Dark Mode/Light Mode
      2. Smart DNA’s Rollout
    5. Cleaning Up Artifacts
    6. Referencing Metrics in Your Plan
      1. Interpolating Goal Metrics to Intermediate Milestones
      2. Distinct Milestone Metrics
    7. Estimating
    8. Sharing Your Plan with Other Teams
      1. Transparency
      2. Perspective
    9. Refined Plan
  8. 5. Getting Buy-In
    1. Why Your Manager Is Not Onboard
      1. Managers Aren’t Coding
      2. Managers Are Evaluated Differently
      3. Managers See the Risk
      4. Managers Need to Coordinate
    2. Strategies for Making a Compelling Argument
      1. Using Conversational Devices
      2. Building an Alignment Sandwich
      3. Relying on Evidence
      4. Playing Hardball
    3. Buy-In Shapes the Refactor
  9. 6. Building the Right Team
    1. Identifying Different Kinds of Experts
    2. Matchmaking
      1. Experts of Many Trades
      2. Revisiting Active Contributors
      3. Biases in Our Expert List
    3. Types of Refactoring Teams
      1. Owners
      2. Proposed Approach
      3. Cleanup Crews
    4. The Pitch
      1. Metrics
      2. Generosity
      3. Opportunity
      4. Bartering
      5. Repeat
    5. A Few Outcomes
      1. Realistic Scenario
      2. Worst-Case Scenario
    6. Fostering Strong Teams
  10. III. Execution
  11. 7. Communication
    1. Within Your Team
      1. Stand-Ups
      2. Weekly Syncs
      3. Retrospectives
    2. Outside Your Team
      1. When Kicking Off the Project
      2. During Project Execution
    3. Always Iterate
  12. 8. Strategies for Execution
    1. Team Building
      1. Pair Programming
      2. Keeping Everyone Motivated
    2. Keeping a Tally
      1. Intermediate Metric Measurements
      2. Unearthed Bugs
      3. Clean-Up Items
      4. Out-of-Scope Items
    3. Programming Productively
      1. Prototyping
      2. Keep Things Small
      3. Test, Test, Test
      4. Asking the “Stupid” Question
    4. Conclusion
  13. 9. Making the Refactor Stick
    1. Fostering Adoption
    2. Education
      1. Active Education
      2. Passive Education
    3. Reinforcement
      1. Progressive Linting
      2. Code Analysis Tools
      3. Gates Versus Guardrails
    4. Integrating Improvement into the Culture
  14. IV. Case Studies
  15. 10. Case Study: Redundant Database Schemas
    1. Slack 101
    2. Slack Architecture 101
    3. Scalability Problems
      1. Booting Up the Slack Client
      2. File Visibility
      3. Mentions
    4. Consolidating the Tables
      1. Gathering the Scattered Queries
      2. Developing a Migration Strategy
      3. Quantifying Our Progress
      4. Attempting to Keep the Team Motivated
      5. Communicating Our Progress
    5. Tidying Up
    6. Lessons Learned
      1. Develop a Well-Defined, Well-Communicated Plan
    7. Understand the Code’s History
      1. Ensure Adequate Test Coverage
      2. Keep Your Team Motivated
      3. Focus on Strategic Milestones
      4. Identify and Rely on Meaningful Metrics
    8. Takeaways
  16. 11. Case Study: Migrating to a New Database
    1. Workspace-Sharded Data
    2. Migrating channels_members to Vitess
      1. Sharding Scheme
      2. Developing a New Schema
    3. Detangling JOINs
    4. A Difficult Rollout
      1. Backfill Mode
      2. Dark Mode
      3. Light Mode
      4. Sunset Mode
    5. Tidying Up
    6. Lessons Learned
      1. Set Realistic Estimates
      2. Source the Teammates You Need
      3. Plan Scope Carefully
      4. Choose a Single Place for Project Communication
      5. Design a Thoughtful Rollout Plan
    7. Takeaways
  17. Index

Product information

  • Title: Refactoring at Scale
  • Author(s): Maude Lemaire
  • Release date: October 2020
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492075530