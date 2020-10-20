Book description
Making significant changes to large, complex codebases is a daunting task--one that's nearly impossible to do successfully unless you have the right team, tools, and mindset. If your application is in need of a substantial overhaul and you're unsure how to go about implementing those changes in a sustainable way, then this book is for you.
Software engineer Maude Lemaire walks you through the entire refactoring process from start to finish. You'll learn from her experience driving performance and refactoring efforts at Slack during a period of critical growth, including two case studies illustrating the impact these techniques can have in the real world. This book will help you achieve a newfound ability to productively introduce important changes in your codebase.
- Understand how code degrades and why some degradation is inevitable
- Quantify and qualify the state of your codebase before refactoring
- Draft a well-scoped execution plan with strategic milestones
- Win support from engineering leadership
- Build and coordinate a team best suited for the project
- Communicate effectively inside and outside your team
- Adopt best practices for successfully executing the refactor
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Introduction
-
1. Refactoring
- What Is Refactoring?
- What Is Refactoring at Scale?
- Why Should You Care About Refactoring?
- Benefits of Refactoring
- Risks of Refactoring
- When to Refactor
- When Not to Refactor
- Our First Refactoring Example
-
2. How Code Degrades
- Why Understanding Code Degradation Matters
- Requirement Shifts
- Tech Debt
- Applying Our Knowledge
- II. Planning
-
3. Measuring Our Starting State
- Why Is Measuring the Impact of a Refactor Difficult?
- Measuring Code Complexity
- Test Coverage Metrics
- Documentation
- Version Control
- Reputation
- Building a Complete Picture
-
4. Drafting a Plan
- Defining Your End State
- Mapping the Shortest Distance
- Identifying Strategic Intermediate Milestones
- Choosing a Rollout Strategy
- Cleaning Up Artifacts
- Referencing Metrics in Your Plan
- Estimating
- Sharing Your Plan with Other Teams
- Refined Plan
-
5. Getting Buy-In
- Why Your Manager Is Not Onboard
- Strategies for Making a Compelling Argument
- Buy-In Shapes the Refactor
-
6. Building the Right Team
- Identifying Different Kinds of Experts
- Matchmaking
- Types of Refactoring Teams
- The Pitch
- A Few Outcomes
- Fostering Strong Teams
- III. Execution
- 7. Communication
- 8. Strategies for Execution
- 9. Making the Refactor Stick
- IV. Case Studies
-
10. Case Study: Redundant Database Schemas
- Slack 101
- Slack Architecture 101
- Scalability Problems
- Consolidating the Tables
- Tidying Up
- Lessons Learned
- Understand the Code’s History
- Takeaways
-
11. Case Study: Migrating to a New Database
- Workspace-Sharded Data
- Migrating channels_members to Vitess
- Detangling JOINs
- A Difficult Rollout
- Tidying Up
- Lessons Learned
- Takeaways
- Index
Product information
- Title: Refactoring at Scale
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492075530
