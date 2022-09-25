Reliable Machine Learning

Book description
Whether you're part of a small startup or a planet-spanning megacorp, this practical book shows data scientists, SREs, and business owners how to run ML reliably, effectively, and accountably within your organization. You'll gain insight into everything from how to do model monitoring in production to how to run a well-tuned model development team in a product organization.
By applying an SRE mindset to machine learning, authors and engineering professionals Cathy Chen, Kranti Parisa, Niall Richard Murphy, D. Sculley, Todd Underwood, and featured guests show you how to run an efficient ML system. Whether you want to increase revenue, optimize decision-making, solve problems, or understand and influence customer behavior, you'll learn how to perform day-to-day ML tasks while keeping the bigger picture in mind.
You'll examine:
- What ML is: how it functions and what it relies on
- Conceptual frameworks for understanding how ML "loops" work
- Effective "productionization," and how it can be made easily monitorable, deployable, and operable
- Why ML systems make production troubleshooting more difficult, and how to get around them
- How ML, product, and production teams can communicate effectively
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. What Production Engineers Need to Know About Models
- What is a model?
- A Basic Model Creation Workflow
- Model Architecture vs. Configured Model vs. Trained Model
- Where Are the Vulnerabilities?
- Infrastructure and Pipelines
- A Set of Useful Questions to Ask about Any Model
- An Example ML System
- Beyond the Basics
-
2. Incident Response
- Incident Management Basics
- Anatomy of an ML-centric Outage
- Terminology Reminder: “Model”
- Story Time
- ML Incident Management Principles
- Special Topics
- The Ethical On-Call Engineer Manifesto
- Conclusion
