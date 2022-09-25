Reliable Machine Learning

Reliable Machine Learning

by Cathy Chen, Niall Richard Murphy, Kranti Parisa, D. Sculley, Todd Underwood
Released September 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098106201

Explore a preview version of Reliable Machine Learning right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Whether you're part of a small startup or a planet-spanning megacorp, this practical book shows data scientists, SREs, and business owners how to run ML reliably, effectively, and accountably within your organization. You'll gain insight into everything from how to do model monitoring in production to how to run a well-tuned model development team in a product organization.

By applying an SRE mindset to machine learning, authors and engineering professionals Cathy Chen, Kranti Parisa, Niall Richard Murphy, D. Sculley, Todd Underwood, and featured guests show you how to run an efficient ML system. Whether you want to increase revenue, optimize decision-making, solve problems, or understand and influence customer behavior, you'll learn how to perform day-to-day ML tasks while keeping the bigger picture in mind.

You'll examine:

  • What ML is: how it functions and what it relies on
  • Conceptual frameworks for understanding how ML "loops" work
  • Effective "productionization," and how it can be made easily monitorable, deployable, and operable
  • Why ML systems make production troubleshooting more difficult, and how to get around them
  • How ML, product, and production teams can communicate effectively

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Reliable Machine Learning
  • Author(s): Cathy Chen, Niall Richard Murphy, Kranti Parisa, D. Sculley, Todd Underwood
  • Release date: September 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098106201