Resilient Oracle PL/SQL

Resilient Oracle PL/SQL

by Stephen B. Morris
Released August 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098134099

Book description

As legacy and other critical systems continue to migrate online, the need for continuous operation is imperative. Code has to handle data issues as well as hard external problems today, including outages of networks, storage systems, power, and ancillary systems. This practical guide provides system administrators, DevSecOps engineers, and cloud architects with a concise yet comprehensive overview on how to use PL/SQL to develop resilient database solutions.

Integration specialist Stephen B Morris helps you understand the language, build a PL/SQL toolkit, and collect a suite of reusable components and patterns. You'll dive into the benefits of synthesizing the toolkit with a requirements-driven, feature-oriented approach and learn how to produce resilient solutions by synthesizing the PL/SQL toolkit in conjunction with a scale of resilience.

  • Build solid PL/SQL solutions while avoiding common PL/SQL antipatterns
  • Learn why embedding complex business logic in SQL is often a brittle proposition
  • Learn how to recognize and improve weak PL/SQL code
  • Verify PL/SQL code by running data-driven, in-database tests
  • Understand the safe operation, maintenance, and modification of complex PL/SQL systems
  • Learn the benefits of thinking about features rather than just use cases
  • Define good requirements for PL/SQL and hybrid solutions involving PL/SQL and high level languages

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who this book is for
    2. Requirements Orientation
    3. Towards Strategic Coding
    4. Resilient software is a journey, not a destination
    5. A Scale of Resilience
    6. Resilient Solutions and Disaster Recovery
    7. A Diagram-driven Narrative
    8. Disclaimer
    9. Conventions Used in This Book
    10. Using Code Examples
    11. Legal Notices
      1. Oracle Product Screenshots
      2. IntelliJ IDEA Screenshots
    12. OâReilly Online Learning
    13. How to Contact Us
    14. Acknowledgements
  2. I. Creating a PL/SQL Toolbox
  3. 1. Resilient Software and PL/SQL
    1. Chapter Aims
      1. Resilient software
    2. Examples of Resilient Systems
      1. Requirements for Resilience â What versus How
      2. Motivation for Using PL/SQL â Donât Cut a Pizza with a Spanner
      3. Learning Java ORM
      4. Complex Data-centric Workflows
      5. Understand why using SQL for busines logic is a bad idea
    3. A Cautionary Tale
      1. Embracing PL/SQL Abstractions
      2. Understanding some of the disadvantages of PL/SQL
      3. There is a better way
      4. Gain a basic understanding of PL/SQL - PL/SQL Example 1
      5. Read existing or legacy PL/SQL code
      6. PL/SQL Example 2
      7. PL/SQL Example 3 - Cursors
      8. Implicit Cursors
      9. Explicit Cursors
      10. Back to the Listing 1-3 Example
    4. Understand the need for a PL/SQL learning and development environment
    5. Introducing Our Scale of Resilience
    6. Capture all errors and exceptions â Score = 0
    7. Recoverability â Score = 2
    8. Observability â Score = 0
    9. Modifiability â Score = 5
    10. Modularity â Score = 2
    11. Simplicity â Score = 5
    12. Coding conventions â Score = 5
    13. Re-useability â Score = 2
    14. Repeatable testing â Score = 2
    15. Avoiding common antipatterns â Score = 0
    16. Schema evolution â Score = 0
    17. Revisiting the Chapter Aims
    18. Summary
  4. 2. Installation of a Containerized Oracle Database Instance and SQL Developer
    1. A Virtualized Oracle Database Installation
    2. Chapter Aims
    3. Getting Started
    4. Getting the docker image
    5. Configuring Your Oracle Database
    6. Installing SQL Developer
    7. Configuring SQL Developer
    8. Recap on the Basic Docker Workflow
    9. Running SQL Developer
    10. A Simple Schema
    11. Running Some PL/SQL Code
    12. Three Docker Gotchas
      1. 1. Docker Case-sensitivity
      2. 2. Be Patient with Docker
      3. 3. A Docker Issue Caused By The Dreaded Windows Updates
    13. An Alternative to the Command Line Use of Docker
    14. Revisiting the Chapter Aims
    15. Summary
  5. 3. Taking SQL Developer for a Drive
    1. Chapter Aims
      1. Fixing the Pesky PL/SQL Error
      2. Installing a PL/SQL Procedure In The Database
      3. Installing the Stored Procedure in the Database
      4. Executing the PL/SQL Procedure
    2. The Takeaway - Errors are Good Teachers
    3. Summary
  6. 4. Applying the Scale of Resilience to the PL/SQL Code
    1. Scale of resilience requirement #1: capture all errors and exceptions
    2. Scale of resilience requirement #2: recoverability
    3. Scale of resilience requirement #3: observability
    4. Scale of resilience requirement #4: modifiability
    5. Scale of resilience requirement #5: modularity
    6. Scale of resilience requirement #6: simplicity
    7. Scale of resilience requirement #7:coding conventions
    8. Scale of resilience requirement #8: re-useability
    9. Scale of resilience requirement #9: repeatable testing
    10. Installation of utPLSQL
    11. Scale of resilience requirement #10: avoiding common antipatterns
    12. Scale of resilience requirement #11: schema evolution
    13. Scale of resilience change summary
    14. Reminder: managing our development environment
    15. Summary
  7. About the Author

