Resilient Oracle PL/SQL

Book description
As legacy and other critical systems continue to migrate online, the need for continuous operation is imperative. Code has to handle data issues as well as hard external problems today, including outages of networks, storage systems, power, and ancillary systems. This practical guide provides system administrators, DevSecOps engineers, and cloud architects with a concise yet comprehensive overview on how to use PL/SQL to develop resilient database solutions.
Integration specialist Stephen B Morris helps you understand the language, build a PL/SQL toolkit, and collect a suite of reusable components and patterns. You'll dive into the benefits of synthesizing the toolkit with a requirements-driven, feature-oriented approach and learn how to produce resilient solutions by synthesizing the PL/SQL toolkit in conjunction with a scale of resilience.
- Build solid PL/SQL solutions while avoiding common PL/SQL antipatterns
- Learn why embedding complex business logic in SQL is often a brittle proposition
- Learn how to recognize and improve weak PL/SQL code
- Verify PL/SQL code by running data-driven, in-database tests
- Understand the safe operation, maintenance, and modification of complex PL/SQL systems
- Learn the benefits of thinking about features rather than just use cases
- Define good requirements for PL/SQL and hybrid solutions involving PL/SQL and high level languages
Publisher resources
Table of contents
Preface
- Who this book is for
- Requirements Orientation
- Towards Strategic Coding
- Resilient software is a journey, not a destination
- A Scale of Resilience
- Resilient Solutions and Disaster Recovery
- A Diagram-driven Narrative
- Disclaimer
- Conventions Used in This Book
- Using Code Examples
- Legal Notices
- OâReilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgements
- I. Creating a PL/SQL Toolbox
1. Resilient Software and PL/SQL
- Chapter Aims
- Examples of Resilient Systems
A Cautionary Tale
- Embracing PL/SQL Abstractions
- Understanding some of the disadvantages of PL/SQL
- There is a better way
- Gain a basic understanding of PL/SQL - PL/SQL Example 1
- Read existing or legacy PL/SQL code
- PL/SQL Example 2
- PL/SQL Example 3 - Cursors
- Implicit Cursors
- Explicit Cursors
- Back to the Listing 1-3 Example
- Understand the need for a PL/SQL learning and development environment
- Introducing Our Scale of Resilience
- Capture all errors and exceptions â Score = 0
- Recoverability â Score = 2
- Observability â Score = 0
- Modifiability â Score = 5
- Modularity â Score = 2
- Simplicity â Score = 5
- Coding conventions â Score = 5
- Re-useability â Score = 2
- Repeatable testing â Score = 2
- Avoiding common antipatterns â Score = 0
- Schema evolution â Score = 0
- Revisiting the Chapter Aims
- Summary
2. Installation of a Containerized Oracle Database Instance and SQL Developer
- A Virtualized Oracle Database Installation
- Chapter Aims
- Getting Started
- Getting the docker image
- Configuring Your Oracle Database
- Installing SQL Developer
- Configuring SQL Developer
- Recap on the Basic Docker Workflow
- Running SQL Developer
- A Simple Schema
- Running Some PL/SQL Code
- Three Docker Gotchas
- An Alternative to the Command Line Use of Docker
- Revisiting the Chapter Aims
- Summary
- 3. Taking SQL Developer for a Drive
4. Applying the Scale of Resilience to the PL/SQL Code
- Scale of resilience requirement #1: capture all errors and exceptions
- Scale of resilience requirement #2: recoverability
- Scale of resilience requirement #3: observability
- Scale of resilience requirement #4: modifiability
- Scale of resilience requirement #5: modularity
- Scale of resilience requirement #6: simplicity
- Scale of resilience requirement #7:coding conventions
- Scale of resilience requirement #8: re-useability
- Scale of resilience requirement #9: repeatable testing
- Installation of utPLSQL
- Scale of resilience requirement #10: avoiding common antipatterns
- Scale of resilience requirement #11: schema evolution
- Scale of resilience change summary
- Reminder: managing our development environment
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Resilient Oracle PL/SQL
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098134099
