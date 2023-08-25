Resilient Oracle PL/SQL

As legacy and other critical systems continue to migrate online, the need for continuous operation is imperative. Code has to handle data issues as well as hard external problems today, including outages of networks, storage systems, power, and ancillary systems. This practical guide provides system administrators, DevSecOps engineers, and cloud architects with a concise yet comprehensive overview on how to use PL/SQL to develop resilient database solutions.

Integration specialist Stephen B Morris helps you understand the language, build a PL/SQL toolkit, and collect a suite of reusable components and patterns. You'll dive into the benefits of synthesizing the toolkit with a requirements-driven, feature-oriented approach and learn how to produce resilient solutions by synthesizing the PL/SQL toolkit in conjunction with a scale of resilience.