Robot Magic

Learn robotics through magic, or enhance your magic with robotics! This book is a beginner's guide to creating robotics-infused magic. You'll be introduced to simple DIY electronics and Arduino programming, and you will learn how to use those tools to create a treasure trove of magic bots and effects, with readily-sourced materials and everyday objects. It's magic through the lens of the Maker Movement, with a dedication to accessibility -- cardboard meets Arduino meets magic! All ages, backgrounds, and abilities will find clever, fun projects within these pages that challenge their creativity and explode their imagination.
- Foreword
- Contents
- Introduction (1/2)
- Introduction (2/2)
- #1 The Tools to Elevate What You Create (1/3)
- #1 The Tools to Elevate What You Create (2/3)
- #1 The Tools to Elevate What You Create (3/3)
- #2 Getting Started with Arduino (1/3)
- #2 Getting Started with Arduino (2/3)
- #2 Getting Started with Arduino (3/3)
- #3 Make a Motor Move (1/2)
- #3 Make a Motor Move (2/2)
- #4 Getting Started with 3D Deisgn and 3D Printing (1/2)
- #4 Getting Started with 3D Deisgn and 3D Printing (2/2)
- #5 Spring Snake with Brains (1/4)
- #5 Spring Snake with Brains (2/4)
- #5 Spring Snake with Brains (3/4)
- #5 Spring Snake with Brains (4/4)
- #6 Balloon Car Card Trick (1/3)
- #6 Balloon Car Card Trick (2/3)
- #6 Balloon Car Card Trick (3/3)
- #7 Cuber Goober (1/6)
- #7 Cuber Goober (2/6)
- #7 Cuber Goober (3/6)
- #7 Cuber Goober (4/6)
- #7 Cuber Goober (5/6)
- #7 Cuber Goober (6/6)
- #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (1/6)
- #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (2/6)
- #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (3/6)
- #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (4/6)
- #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (5/6)
- #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (6/6)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (1/7)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (2/7)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (3/7)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (4/7)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (5/7)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (6/7)
- #9 Ray Gun Control Station (7/7)
- #10 Chomper Bot (1/6)
- #10 Chomper Bot (2/6)
- #10 Chomper Bot (3/6)
- #10 Chomper Bot (4/6)
- #10 Chomper Bot (5/6)
- #10 Chomper Bot (6/6)
- #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (1/5)
- #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (2/5)
- #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (3/5)
- #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (4/5)
- #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (5/5)
- About the Author
