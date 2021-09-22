Robot Magic

by Mario Marchese
Released September 2021
Publisher(s): Make: Community
ISBN: 9781680457124

Book description

Learn robotics through magic, or enhance your magic with robotics! This book is a beginner's guide to creating robotics-infused magic. You'll be introduced to simple DIY electronics and Arduino programming, and you will learn how to use those tools to create a treasure trove of magic bots and effects, with readily-sourced materials and everyday objects. It's magic through the lens of the Maker Movement, with a dedication to accessibility -- cardboard meets Arduino meets magic! All ages, backgrounds, and abilities will find clever, fun projects within these pages that challenge their creativity and explode their imagination.

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. Foreword
  2. Contents
  3. Introduction (1/2)
  4. Introduction (2/2)
  5. #1 The Tools to Elevate What You Create (1/3)
  6. #1 The Tools to Elevate What You Create (2/3)
  7. #1 The Tools to Elevate What You Create (3/3)
  8. #2 Getting Started with Arduino (1/3)
  9. #2 Getting Started with Arduino (2/3)
  10. #2 Getting Started with Arduino (3/3)
  11. #3 Make a Motor Move (1/2)
  12. #3 Make a Motor Move (2/2)
  13. #4 Getting Started with 3D Deisgn and 3D Printing (1/2)
  14. #4 Getting Started with 3D Deisgn and 3D Printing (2/2)
  15. #5 Spring Snake with Brains (1/4)
  16. #5 Spring Snake with Brains (2/4)
  17. #5 Spring Snake with Brains (3/4)
  18. #5 Spring Snake with Brains (4/4)
  19. #6 Balloon Car Card Trick (1/3)
  20. #6 Balloon Car Card Trick (2/3)
  21. #6 Balloon Car Card Trick (3/3)
  22. #7 Cuber Goober (1/6)
  23. #7 Cuber Goober (2/6)
  24. #7 Cuber Goober (3/6)
  25. #7 Cuber Goober (4/6)
  26. #7 Cuber Goober (5/6)
  27. #7 Cuber Goober (6/6)
  28. #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (1/6)
  29. #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (2/6)
  30. #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (3/6)
  31. #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (4/6)
  32. #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (5/6)
  33. #8 Clown Nose Emoji Bot (6/6)
  34. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (1/7)
  35. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (2/7)
  36. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (3/7)
  37. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (4/7)
  38. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (5/7)
  39. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (6/7)
  40. #9 Ray Gun Control Station (7/7)
  41. #10 Chomper Bot (1/6)
  42. #10 Chomper Bot (2/6)
  43. #10 Chomper Bot (3/6)
  44. #10 Chomper Bot (4/6)
  45. #10 Chomper Bot (5/6)
  46. #10 Chomper Bot (6/6)
  47. #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (1/5)
  48. #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (2/5)
  49. #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (3/5)
  50. #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (4/5)
  51. #11 Pepper's Ghost in a Cereal Box (5/5)
  52. About the Author

