Running Lean, 3rd Edition

Book description
We're building more products today than ever before, but most of them fail--not because we can't complete what we want to build but because we waste time, money, and effort building the wrong product. What we need is a systematic process for quickly vetting product ideas and raising our odds of success. That's the promise of Running Lean.
In this inspiring book, Ash Maurya takes you through an exacting strategy for achieving a product/market fit for your fledgling venture. You'll learn ideas and concepts from several innovative methodologies, including the Lean Startup, business model design, design thinking, and Jobs-to-be-Done. This new edition introduces the continuous innovation framework and follows one entrepreneur's journey to uncover, design, and build a product that matters.
- Know when to "pivot" by changing your plan's course
- Maximize your efforts for speed, learning, and focus
- Learn the ideal time to raise your "big round" of funding
- Find a problem worth solving, then define a solution
- Engage your customers throughout the development cycle
- Continually test your product with smaller, faster iterations
- Build a feature, measure customer response, and verify or refute the idea
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
Introduction
- A Tale of Two Entrepreneurs
- A Build-First or Investor-First Approach is Backwards
- A Traction-first Approach is the New Way Forward
- What Determines Success Isn’t Differing Skill Sets But Differing Mindsets
- You Can’t Afford to Wait For An Idea Whose Time Has Come
- Don’t Start With an MVP
- There is a Systematic Approach to Entrepreneurship
- About Me
- How This Book is Organized?
- Is This Book For You?
- Practice Trumps Theory
- I. Model
-
1. Deconstruct Your Idea into a Business Model
- Sketching Your First Lean Canvas
- Customer Segments
- Problem
- Unique Value Proposition
- Solution
- Channels
- Revenue Streams and Cost Structure
- Key Metrics
- Unfair Advantage
- Refine Your Lean Canvas
- Now It’s Your Turn
-
2. Stress Test Your Business Model
- Stress Testing Desirability
- Stress Testing Viability
- Don’t create a financial forecast. Start with a Fermi Estimate instead.
- Stress Testing Feasibility
-
3. Pitch Your Business Model
- The Different Worldviews of an Idea
- Start With An Elevator Pitch
- Steve Reviews His Business Model Story Pitch With Mary
Product information
- Title: Running Lean, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108779
You might also like
book
Practices of the Python Pro
Practices of the Python Pro teaches you to design and write professional-quality software that’s understandable, maintainable, …
book
Design It!
Don't engineer by coincidence-design it like you mean it! Filled with practical techniques, Design It! is …
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …