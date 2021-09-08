Security and Microservice Architecture on AWS

Security is usually an afterthought when organizations design microservices for cloud systems. Most companies today are exposed to potential security threats, but their responses are often more reactive than proactive. This leads to unnecessarily complicated systems that are hard to implement and even harder to manage and scale. Author Gaurav Raje shows you how to build highly secure systems on AWS without increasing overhead.

Ideal for cloud solution architects and software developers with AWS experience, this practical book starts with a high-level architecture and design discussion, then explains how to implement your solution in the cloud while ensuring that the development and operational experience isn't compromised. By leveraging the AWS Shared Responsibility Model, you'll be able to: