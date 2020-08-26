Semantic Modeling for Data

What value does semantic data modeling offer? As an information architect or data science professional, let’s say you have an abundance of the right data and the technology to extract business gold—but you still fail. The reason? Bad data semantics.

In this practical and comprehensive field guide, author Panos Alexopoulos takes you on an eye-opening journey through semantic data modeling as applied in the real world. You’ll learn how to master this craft to increase the usability and value of your data and applications. You’ll also explore the pitfalls to avoid and dilemmas to overcome for building high-quality and valuable semantic representations of data.