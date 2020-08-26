Semantic Modeling for Data

Book description
What value does semantic data modeling offer? As an information architect or data science professional, let’s say you have an abundance of the right data and the technology to extract business gold—but you still fail. The reason? Bad data semantics.
In this practical and comprehensive field guide, author Panos Alexopoulos takes you on an eye-opening journey through semantic data modeling as applied in the real world. You’ll learn how to master this craft to increase the usability and value of your data and applications. You’ll also explore the pitfalls to avoid and dilemmas to overcome for building high-quality and valuable semantic representations of data.
- Understand the fundamental concepts, phenomena, and processes related to semantic data modeling
- Examine the quirks and challenges of semantic data modeling and learn how to effectively leverage the available frameworks and tools
- Avoid mistakes and bad practices that can undermine your efforts to create good data models
- Learn about model development dilemmas, including representation, expressiveness and content, development, and governance
- Organize and execute semantic data initiatives in your organization, tackling technical, strategic, and organizational challenges
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. The Basics
- 1. Mind the Semantic Gap
-
2. Semantic Modeling Elements
- General Elements
- Common and Standardized Elements
- Summary
- 3. Semantic and Linguistic Phenomena
- 4. Semantic Model Quality
-
5. Semantic Model Development
- Development Activities
- Vocabularies, Patterns, and Exemplary Models
- Semantic Model Mining
- Summary
- II. The Pitfalls
-
6. Bad Descriptions
- Giving Bad Names
- Omitting Definitions or Giving Bad Ones
- Ignoring Vagueness
- Not Documenting Biases and Assumptions
- Summary
-
7. Bad Semantics
- Bad Identity
- Bad Subclasses
- Bad Axioms and Rules
- Summary
- 8. Bad Model Specification and Knowledge Acquisition
-
9. Bad Quality Management
- Not Treating Quality as a Set of Trade-Offs
- Not Linking Quality to Risks and Benefits
- Not Using the Right Metrics
- Summary
-
10. Bad Application
- Bad Entity Resolution
- Bad Semantic Relatedness
- Summary
- 11. Bad Strategy and Organization
- III. The Dilemmas
- 12. Representation Dilemmas
- 13. Expressiveness and Content Dilemmas
- 14. Evolution and Governance Dilemmas
- 15. Looking Ahead
- Bibliography
- Glossary
- Index
- Title: Semantic Modeling for Data
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492054276
