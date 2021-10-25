Software Architecture: The Hard Parts

Book description
There are no easy decisions in software architecture. Instead, there are many hard parts--difficult problems or issues with no best practices--that force you to choose among various compromises. With this book, you'll learn how to think critically about the trade-offs involved with distributed architectures.
Architecture veterans and practicing consultants Neal Ford, Mark Richards, Pramod Sadalage, and Zhamak Dehghani discuss strategies for choosing an appropriate architecture. By interweaving a story about a fictional group of technology professionals--the Sysops Squad--they examine everything from how to determine service granularity, manage workflows and orchestration, manage and decouple contracts, and manage distributed transactions to how to optimize operational characteristics, such as scalability, elasticity, and performance.
By focusing on commonly asked questions, this book provides techniques to help you discover and weigh the trade-offs as you confront the issues you face as an architect.
- Analyze trade-offs and effectively document your decisions
- Make better decisions regarding service granularity
- Understand the complexities of breaking apart monolithic applications
- Manage and decouple contracts between services
- Handle data in a highly distributed architecture
- Learn patterns to manage workflow and transactions when breaking apart applications
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. What Happens When There
Are No “Best Practices”?
- Why “The Hard Parts”?
- Giving Timeless Advice About Software Architecture
- The Importance of Data in Architecture
- Architectural Decision Records
- Architecture Fitness Functions
- Architecture Versus Design: Keeping Definitions Simple
- Introducing the Sysops Squad Saga
- I. Pulling Things Apart
- 2. Discerning Coupling in Software Architecture
- 3. Architectural Modularity
- 4. Architectural Decomposition
-
5. Component-Based Decomposition Patterns
- Identify and Size Components Pattern
- Gather Common Domain Components Pattern
- Flatten Components Pattern
- Determine Component Dependencies Pattern
- Create Component Domains Pattern
- Create Domain Services Pattern
- Summary
-
6. Pulling Apart Operational Data
- Data Decomposition Drivers
- Decomposing Monolithic Data
- Selecting a Database Type
- Sysops Squad Saga: Polyglot Databases
-
7. Service Granularity
- Granularity Disintegrators
- Granularity Integrators
- Finding the Right Balance
- Sysops Squad Saga: Ticket Assignment Granularity
- Sysops Squad Saga: Customer Registration Granularity
- II. Putting Things Back Together
-
8. Reuse Patterns
- Code Replication
- Shared Library
- Shared Service
- Sidecars and Service Mesh
- Sysops Squad Saga: Common Infrastructure Logic
- Code Reuse: When Does It Add Value?
- Sysops Squad Saga: Shared Domain Functionality
-
9. Data Ownership and
Distributed Transactions
- Assigning Data Ownership
- Single Ownership Scenario
- Common Ownership Scenario
- Joint Ownership Scenario
- Service Consolidation Technique
- Data Ownership Summary
- Distributed Transactions
- Eventual Consistency Patterns
- Sysops Squad Saga: Data Ownership for Ticket Processing
- 10. Distributed Data Access
- 11. Managing Distributed Workflows
-
12. Transactional Sagas
- Transactional Saga Patterns
- State Management and Eventual Consistency
- Techniques for Managing Sagas
- Sysops Squad Saga: Atomic Transactions and Compensating Updates
- 13. Contracts
- 14. Managing Analytical Data
-
15. Build Your Own Trade-Off Analysis
- Finding Entangled Dimensions
- Trade-Off Techniques
- Sysops Squad Saga: Epilogue
- A. Concept and Term References
- B. Architecture Decision Record References
- C. Trade-Off References
- Index
Product information
- Title: Software Architecture: The Hard Parts
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492086895
