SQL Pocket Guide, 4th Edition

If you use SQL in your day-to-day work as a data analyst, data scientist, or data engineer, this popular pocket guide is your ideal on-the-job reference. You'll find many examples that address the language's complexities, along with key aspects of SQL used in Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle Database, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.

In this updated edition, author Alice Zhao describes how these database management systems implement SQL syntax for both querying and making changes to a database. You'll find details on data types and conversions, regular expression syntax, window functions, pivoting and unpivoting, and more.