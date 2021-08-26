Book description
If you use SQL in your day-to-day work as a data analyst, data scientist, or data engineer, this popular pocket guide is your ideal on-the-job reference. You'll find many examples that address the language's complexities, along with key aspects of SQL used in Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle Database, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
In this updated edition, author Alice Zhao describes how these database management systems implement SQL syntax for both querying and making changes to a database. You'll find details on data types and conversions, regular expression syntax, window functions, pivoting and unpivoting, and more.
- Quickly look up how to perform specific tasks using SQL
- Apply the book's syntax examples to your own queries
- Update SQL queries to work in five different database management systems
- NEW: Connect Python and R to a relational database
- NEW: Look up frequently asked SQL questions in the "How Do I?" chapter
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. SQL Crash Course
- 2. Where Can I Write SQL Code?
- 3. The SQL Language
- 4. Querying Basics
-
5. Creating, Updating, and Deleting
- Databases
- Creating Tables
- Modifying Tables
- Indexes
- Views
- Transaction Management
- 6. Data Types
-
7. Operators and Functions
- Operators
- Aggregate Functions
- Numeric Functions
- String Functions
- Datetime Functions
- Null Functions
-
8. Advanced Querying Concepts
- Case Statements
- Grouping and Summarizing
- Window Functions
- Pivoting and Unpivoting
- 9. Working with Multiple Tables and Queries
- 10. How Do I…?
- Index
Product information
- Title: SQL Pocket Guide, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492090403
You might also like
book
Java Cookbook, 4th Edition
Java continues to grow and evolve, and this cookbook continues to evolve in tandem. With this …
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Grokking Algorithms
Grokking Algorithms is a friendly take on this core computer science topic. In it, you'll learn …
book
Python Workout
Python Workout presents 50 exercises that focus on key Python 3 features. In it, expert Python …