SRE with Java Microservices

In a microservices architecture, the whole is indeed greater than the sum of its parts. But in practice, individual microservices can inadvertently impact others and alter the end user experience. Effective microservices architectures require standardization on an organizational level with the help of a platform engineering team.

This practical book provides a series of progressive steps that platform engineers can apply technically and organizationally to achieve highly resilient Java applications. Author Jonathan Schneider covers many effective SRE practices from companies leading the way in microservices adoption. You’ll examine several patterns discovered through much trial and error in recent years, complete with Java code examples.

Chapters are organized according to specific patterns, including: