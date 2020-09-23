SRE with Java Microservices

Book description
In a microservices architecture, the whole is indeed greater than the sum of its parts. But in practice, individual microservices can inadvertently impact others and alter the end user experience. Effective microservices architectures require standardization on an organizational level with the help of a platform engineering team.
This practical book provides a series of progressive steps that platform engineers can apply technically and organizationally to achieve highly resilient Java applications. Author Jonathan Schneider covers many effective SRE practices from companies leading the way in microservices adoption. You’ll examine several patterns discovered through much trial and error in recent years, complete with Java code examples.
Chapters are organized according to specific patterns, including:
- Application metrics: Monitoring for availability with Micrometer
- Debugging with observability: Logging and distributed tracing; failure injection testing
- Charting and alerting: Building effective charts; KPIs for Java microservices
- Safe multicloud delivery: Spinnaker, deployment strategies, and automated canary analysis
- Source code observability: Dependency management, API utilization, and end-to-end asset inventory
- Traffic management: Concurrency of systems; platform, gateway, and client-side load balancing
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
1. The Application Platform
- Platform Engineering Culture
- Monitoring
- Delivery
- Traffic Management
- Capabilities Not Covered
- Encapsulating Capabilities
- Summary
2. Application Metrics
- Black Box Versus White Box Monitoring
- Dimensional Metrics
- Hierarchical Metrics
- Micrometer Meter Registries
- Creating Meters
- Naming Metrics
- Classes of Meters
- Gauges
- Counters
Timers
- “Count” Means “Throughput”
- “Count” and “Sum” Together Mean “Aggregable Average”
- Maximum Is a Decaying Signal That Isn’t Aligned to the Push Interval
- The Sum of Sum Over an Interval
- The Base Unit of Time
- Using Timers
- Common Features of Latency Distributions
- Percentiles/Quantiles
- Histograms
- Service Level Objective Boundaries
- Distribution Summaries
- Long Task Timers
- Choosing the Right Meter Type
- Controlling Cost
- Coordinated Omission
- Load Testing
- Meter Filters
- Separating Platform and Application Metrics
- Partitioning Metrics by Monitoring System
- Meter Binders
- Summary
3. Debugging with Observability
- The Three Pillars of Observability…or Is It Two?
- Components of a Distributed Trace
- Types of Distributed Tracing Instrumentation
- Sampling
- Distributed Tracing and Monoliths
- Correlation of Telemetry
- Using Trace Context for Failure Injection and Experimentation
- Summary
4. Charting and Alerting
- Differences in Monitoring Systems
- Effective Visualizations of Service Level Indicators
- Gauges
- Counters
- Timers
- When to Stop Creating Dashboards
- Service Level Indicators for Every Java Microservice
- Building Alerts Using Forecasting Methods
- Summary
5. Safe, Multicloud Continuous Delivery
- Types of Platforms
- Resource Types
- Delivery Pipelines
- Packaging for the Cloud
- The Delete + None Deployment
- The Highlander
- Blue/Green Deployment
- Automated Canary Analysis
- Summary
6. Source Code Observability
- The Stateful Asset Inventory
- Release Versioning
- Capturing Resolved Dependencies in Metadata
- Capturing Method-Level Utilization of the Source Code
- Dependency Management
- Summary
7. Traffic Management
- Microservices Offer More Potential Failure Points
- Concurrency of Systems
- Platform Load Balancing
- Gateway Load Balancing
- Client-Side Load Balancing
- Hedge Requests
- Call Resiliency Patterns
- Summary
- Index
- Title: SRE with Java Microservices
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492073925
