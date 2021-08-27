Tableau Desktop Cookbook

Book description
Whether you're a beginner just learning how to create data visualizations or a Jedi who's already used Tableau for years, this cookbook has a recipe for everyone. Author Lorna Brown provides more than 100 practical recipes to enhance the way you build Tableau dashboards--and helps you understand your data through the power of Tableau Desktop's interactive datavisualizations.
With this cookbook, Tableau beginners will learn hands-on how this unique self-serve tool works, while experienced users will find this book to be an ideal reference guide on how to employ specific techniques. It also links you to online resources and community features, such as Tableau Tip Tuesday and Workout Wednesday. By the time you reach the end, you'll be a competent user of Tableau Desktop.
You'll learn how to:
- Build both basic and complex data visualizations with Tableau Desktop
- Gain hands-on experience with Tableau's latest features, including set and parameter actions
- Create interactive dashboards to support business questions
- Improve your analytical skills to enhance the visualizations you've already created
- Learn data visualization skills and best practices to help you and your organization
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- Starting at the Very Beginning
-
1. Introduction to Data
- 1.1. Connecting to Data
- 1.2. Searching for Data
- 1.3. Connecting to a File
- 1.4. Messy Data Sources
- 1.5. Connecting to a Server
- 1.6. Saved Data Sources
- 1.7. Connecting to Secondary Data Sets: The Data Model
- 1.8. Data Types
- 1.9. Creating Extracts
- Summary
-
2. Getting Started with Tableau
- 2.1. Creating a New Worksheet
- 2.2. The Tableau Workspace
- 2.3. The Data Pane
- 2.4. Dimension Versus Measure
- 2.5. Discrete Versus Continuous
- 2.6. Calculated Fields
- 2.7. Shelves and Cards
- 2.8. What Is Show Me?
- 2.9. Formatting in Tableau
- Summary
- Part I Conclusion
- Building a Foundation
-
3. Bar Charts
- 3.1. Horizontal Bar Chart
- 3.2. Grouping
- 3.3. Top N Filter
- 3.4. Stacked Bar Chart
- 3.5. 100% Stacked Bar Chart (Percent of Total)
- 3.6. Discrete Bar in Bar Chart
- 3.7. Shared Axis
- 3.8. Shared Axis Bar in Bar
- 3.9. Bullet Chart
- 3.10. Histogram
- 3.11. Soundwave
- Summary
-
4. Text
- 4.1. Tables
- 4.2. Adding Totals
- 4.3. Highlight Tables
- 4.4. Rank Tables
- 4.5. Big Actual Numbers
- 4.6. Calculating Percent Difference
- 4.7. Using LAST and Hide
- 4.8. Custom Number Format
- 4.9. How to Zero Nulls
- 4.10. Showing Positive, Negative, or Neutral Values
- 4.11. Calculating a Good, OK, or Bad Status
- 4.12. Using Titles as BANs
- 4.13. Using SIZE
- 4.14. Word Cloud
- Summary
-
5. Lines
- 5.1. Line Charts
- 5.2. Continuous Line Charts
- 5.3. Trend Lines
- 5.4. Forecasting
- 5.5. Custom Date Format
- 5.6. Running Total
- 5.7. Year over Year Growth
- 5.8. Year to Date (YTD) Growth
- 5.9. Moving Average
- 5.10. Slope Chart
- 5.11. Sparklines
- 5.12. Small Multiple Line Charts
- 5.13. Small Multiple Controlled Version
- Summary
- 6. Basic Mapping
- 7. Basic Dashboards
- Broadening Your Data Viz Knowledge
- 8. Square
- 9. Tooltips
- 10. Area Charts
- 11. Circles, Shapes, and Pies
- 12. Gantt
- 13. Stories
- Advancing Your Techniques
- 14. Sets
- 15. Parameters
- 16. Advanced Table Calculations
- 17. Level-of-Detail Calculations
- 18. Advanced Mapping
- 19. Advanced Dashboarding
- 20. My Top 20 Tips
- Index
Product information
- Title: Tableau Desktop Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492090113
You might also like
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …
book
High Performance Python, 2nd Edition
Your Python code may run correctly, but you need it to run faster. Updated for Python …
book
Practical SQL
"Practical SQL is an approachable and fast-paced guide to SQL (Structured Query Language), the standard programming …