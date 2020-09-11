Tableau Prep: Up & Running

Book Description
For self-service data preparation, Tableau Prep is relatively easy to use—as long as you know how to clean and organize your datasets. Carl Allchin, from The Information Lab in London, gets you up to speed on Tableau Prep through a series of practical lessons that include methods for preparing, cleaning, automating, organizing, and outputting your datasets.
Based on Allchin’s popular blog, Preppin’ Data, this practical guide takes you step-by-step through Tableau Prep’s fundamentals. Self-service data preparation reduces the time it takes to complete data projects and improves the quality of your analyses. Discover how Tableau Prep helps you access your data and turn it into valuable information.
- Know what to look for when you prepare data
- Learn which Tableau Prep functions to use when working with data fields
- Analyze the shape and profile of your dataset
- Output data for analysis and learn how Tableau Prep automates your workflow
- Learn how to clean your dataset using Tableau Prep functions
- Explore ways to use Tableau Prep techniques in real-world scenarios
- Make your data available to others by managing and documenting the output
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Why Self-Service Data Prep?
- I. Getting Started
- 2. Getting Started with Tableau Prep Builder
- 3. Planning Your Prep
- 4. Shaping Data
- 5. Connecting to Data in Files
- 6. Connecting to a Database
- II. Data Types
- 7. Dealing with Numbers
- 8. Dealing with Dates
- 9. Dealing with String Data
- 10. Dealing with Boolean Data
- III. The Shape of Data
- 11. Profiling Data
- 12. Sampling Data Sets
- 13. Pivoting Columns to Rows
- 14. Pivoting Rows to Columns
- 15. Aggregating in Prep Builder
- 16. Joining Data Sets Together
- 17. Unioning
-
18. Calculations
- What Do Calculations Do in Data Preparation?
- Creating a Calculated Field
- Fundamentals of Calculations
- Building the Calculation
- Types of Calculations
- Level of Detail and Ranking Calculations
- Summary
- IV. Output
- 19. Choosing an Output
- 20. Outputting to a Database
- 21. Getting Started with Tableau Prep Conductor
- V. Cleaning Data
- 22. Creating Additional Data
- 23. Filtering
- 24. Removing Data During Input
- 25. Splitting Data Fields
- 26. Cleaning by Grouping Data
- 27. Dealing with Nulls
- 28. Using Data Roles
- 29. Dealing with Unwanted Characters
- 30. Deduplicating
- 31. Using Regular Expressions
- 32. Completing Advanced Joins
- 33. Creating Level of Detail Calculations
- 34. Doing Analytical Calculations
- VI. Beyond the Basics
- 35. Breaking Down Complex Data Preparation Challenges
- 36. Handling Free Text
- 37. Using Smarter Filtering
- 38. Managing Conversion Rates
-
39. Scaffolding Your Data
- What Is Scaffolding?
- Challenges Addressed by Scaffolding
- Challenges Created by Scaffolding
- The Traditional Scaffolding Technique
- The Newer Scaffolding Technique
- The Result
- Summary
- 40. Connecting to Programming Scripts
- 41. Handling Prep Builder Errors
- VII. Managing Your Data
- 42. Documenting Your Data Preparation
- 43. Deciding Where to Prepare Your Data
- 44. Managing Data
- 45. Storing Your Data
- 46. Using Identifiers and Keys in Data
- 47. Keeping Your Data Up-to-Date
- 48. Using History Tables
- 49. Evaluating Whether You Need Prep Builder at All
- 50. Final Thoughts
- Index
