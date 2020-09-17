The Self-Service Data Roadmap

Book description
Data-driven insights are a key competitive advantage for any industry today, but deriving insights from raw data can still take days or weeks. Most organizations can’t scale data science teams fast enough to keep up with the growing amounts of data to transform. What’s the answer? Self-service data.
With this practical book, data engineers, data scientists, and team managers will learn how to build a self-service data science platform that helps anyone in your organization extract insights from data. Sandeep Uttamchandani provides a scorecard to track and address bottlenecks that slow down time to insight across data discovery, transformation, processing, and production. This book bridges the gap between data scientists bottlenecked by engineering realities and data engineers unclear about ways to make self-service work.
- Build a self-service portal to support data discovery, quality, lineage, and governance
- Select the best approach for each self-service capability using open source cloud technologies
- Tailor self-service for the people, processes, and technology maturity of your data platform
- Implement capabilities to democratize data and reduce time to insight
- Scale your self-service portal to support a large number of users within your organization
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction
- I. Self-Service Data Discovery
-
2. Metadata Catalog Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Interpret
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
3. Search Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Find
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
4. Feature Store Service
- Journey Map
- Minimize Time to Featurize
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
5. Data Movement Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Data Availability
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
6. Clickstream Tracking Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Click Metrics
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
- II. Self-Service Data Prep
- 7. Data Lake Management Service
- 8. Data Wrangling Service
-
9. Data Rights Governance Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Comply
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
- III. Self-Service Build
-
10. Data Virtualization Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Query
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
11. Data Transformation Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Transform
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
12. Model Training Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Train
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
13. Continuous Integration Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Integrate
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
- 14. A/B Testing Service
- IV. Self-Service Operationalize
-
15. Query Optimization Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Optimize
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
16. Pipeline Orchestration Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Orchestrate
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
17. Model Deploy Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Deploy
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
18. Quality Observability Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Insight Quality
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
-
19. Cost Management Service
- Journey Map
- Minimizing Time to Optimize Cost
- Defining Requirements
- Implementation Patterns
- Summary
- Index
Product information
- Title: The Self-Service Data Roadmap
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492075257
