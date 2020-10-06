Book description
Whether you’re a budding blogger or seasoned web designer, WordPress is a brilliant tool for creating websites—once you know how to tap into its impressive features. The latest edition of this jargon-free Missing Manual shows you how to use WordPress’s themes, widgets, and plug-ins to build just about any kind of site.
The important stuff you need to know:
- Set up WordPress. Configure WordPress on your web host or get it running on your home computer.
- Create your site. Get hands-on instructions for building all types of websites, from blogs to business sites with ecommerce features.
- Jazz it up. Add picture galleries, slideshows, video clips, music players, and podcasts.
- Add features. Select from thousands of plug-ins to enhance your site’s capabilities, from contact forms to a basic shopping cart.
- Build a truly unique site. Customize a WordPress theme to create a site that looks exactly the way you want.
- Attract an audience. Use SEO, site statistics, and social sharing to reach more people.
- Stay safe. Use backup and staging tools to protect your content and avoid catastrophe.
Table of contents
- The Missing Credits
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: The WordPress Landscape
- Chapter 2: Installing WordPress on Your Web Host
- Chapter 3: Testing WordPress on Your Computer
- Chapter 4: Creating Posts
- Chapter 5: Choosing and Polishing Your Theme
- Chapter 6: Making Fancier Posts
- Chapter 7: Adding Pictures, Videos, and More
- Chapter 8: Creating Pages and Menus
- Chapter 9: Getting New Features with Plugins
- Chapter 10: Comments: Letting Your Readers Talk Back
- Chapter 11: Collaborating with Multiple Authors
- Chapter 12: Attracting a Crowd
- Chapter 13: Editing Themes to Customize Your Site
- Chapter 14: More Tools for Professional Sites
- Index
Product information
- Title: WordPress: The Missing Manual, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492074168
